Both ESPN and the Denver Broncos announced the unexpected death of longtime NFL player Tom Jackson. The unfortunate news broke on Sunday, Nov. 22, but Jackson’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Jackson was 75 years old at the time of his passing but few details have been announced about why the NFL legend passed away. The former Broncos player and longtime ESPN analyst is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and his two daughters, Taylor and Morgan.

Jackson’s former ESPN colleague Chris Berman described Jackson’s death as “unexpected” and admitted to being “stunned” to learn of the former NFL star’s death.

Berman and Jackson were longtime co-hosts of the popular ESPN show “NFL Primetime” which provided a rundown of the league’s games each Sunday night.

“All of us are stunned,” Berman noted in a Nov. 22 statement released by ESPN. “I’m stunned, we’re stunned and you’re stunned. We’ve lost one of the best human beings ever to walk the planet, Tom Jackson.

“I was fortunate to work side by side with Tom for 30 years, primarily on ‘NFL Primetime’ and ‘Sunday NFL Countdown.’ It was a labor of love for our whole team, both in front of the camera and behind it,” Berman continued.

“We always hoped our viewers enjoyed the shows as much as we did bringing it to them every week.”

Heavy Sports will continue to update this story as new details emerge on Jackson’s tragic death.

Few Details Have Been Revealed on Tom Jackson’s Cause of Death

While Jackson is known by many NFL fans for his work as an ESPN analyst, the star also had a lengthy career with the Broncos. Jackson was a 3-time Pro Bowler and one of the faces of the “Orange Crush” defense.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell provided a statement on Jackson’s passing on behalf of the league.



“The NFL lost a wonderful man with the passing of Tom Jackson,” Goodell said of Jackson in a statement, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “Along with millions of fans, I will always remember him as a player and broadcaster, but also as a friend.

“He was an outstanding player whose toughness and leadership helped define an era of Broncos football. He brought credibility, passion and humor to everything he did, and generations of fans came to know him through his work at ESPN,” Goodell continued.

“Tom helped fans enjoy and better understand football, always bringing the perspective of someone who loved the game and the people who play it. More importantly, he earned the respect and friendship of players, coaches and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.”

Tom Jackson Played in 191 NFL Games, All With the Broncos

The Broncos also released a lengthy statement honoring Jackson’s legacy. During his 14 NFL seasons, Jackson played in 191 games, all with the Broncos.

“An inspirational leader and fierce competitor, TJ was a proud member of the Broncos’ first Super Bowl team that helped establish a winning tradition in Denver,” the Broncos detailed in a Nov. 22 statement.

“Off the field, Tom carried himself with class, warmth and humility, forging deep connections and lifelong friendships with teammates and throughout Broncos Country,” the statement continued.

“… Above all, TJ loved the Broncos and was a cherished member of our family for more than 50 years. We extend our deepest sympathies to Tom’s wife, Jennifer, his daughters, Taylor and Morgan, and all of his family, friends and teammates.”