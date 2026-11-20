For most of his life, Klint Kubiak was surrounded by the Denver Broncos. On Sunday, November 22, he’ll return to Mile High Stadium in a role few could have imagined: head coach of the rival Las Vegas Raiders.

Kubiak grew up around the organization while his father, Gary Kubiak, spent decades as a player and coach in Denver. He eventually followed in his father’s footsteps, joining the Broncos coaching staff in 2016.

Now, the former Broncos assistant is leading one of their biggest rivals, creating an unusual family reunion ahead of Sunday’s AFC West showdown.

Gary Kubiak recently spoke with Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette about his son’s homecoming, acknowledging that the circumstances will be strange.

“I guess life comes full circle,” Gary told Tomasson.

The former Broncos head coach also revealed that longtime friend John Elway has been giving him a hard time about Klint wearing the Raiders’ silver and black.

For a family with so much history in Denver, Sunday’s matchup will be anything but ordinary.

Gary Kubiak Opens Up About Son’s Emotional Broncos Return

Gary Kubiak’s history with Denver stretches back more than four decades.

He served as Elway’s backup quarterback from 1983 through 1991, returned as offensive coordinator under Mike Shanahan and eventually led the Broncos to victory in Super Bowl 50.

Klint was immersed in that environment from childhood.

He worked as a Broncos ball boy, played high school football in Aurora and attended Colorado State before beginning his own coaching career.

He joined Gary’s Broncos staff in 2016 and later returned to Denver in 2022 as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

On Sunday, he will face off against the team he grew up with, donning the silver and black of one of their bitter rivals.

In his November 20 interview with Tomasson, Gary explained why he expects the experience to be memorable.

“I’m sure it’ll be very probably humbling and also just probably emotional in a lot of ways,” he said.

Gary pointed to Klint’s childhood experiences around Elway, Shannon Sharpe, Terrell Davis and other Broncos stars as reasons Sunday’s return will carry special significance.

He also shared that Elway has sent him joking messages about his son joining the enemy.

“He’s said those type of things like, ‘I can’t believe your son has got the silver and black on,'” Gary recalled.

Gary reiterated that he remains proud of his son, regardless of what logo he’s wearing.

Broncos Prepare for Unusual Reunion With Klint Kubiak

For the Broncos, Sunday’s matchup brings an interesting twist to one of the NFL’s oldest rivalries.

As previously mentioned, the Kubiak name has been associated with some of the most successful periods in Denver’s history.

Klint joined the organization shortly after their Super Bowl 50 victory, serving on his father’s coaching staff beginning in 2016.

Now, nearly a decade later, he’ll be trying to beat the Broncos from the opposing sideline.

The irony hasn’t been lost on those who know the family. Elway’s jokes about Klint wearing Raiders colors reflect just how unusual the situation is for people who remember the younger Kubiak growing up around the organization.

Gary also acknowledged the challenge his son faces in Las Vegas during a recent interview with Mike Klis of 9NEWS.

“He knew it would be a process and a lot of work for how far they have to go, but I think their work has been good,” Gary said.

For a team that didn’t have high expectations coming into the season, Kubiak has the Raiders at 4-6 in what has been an up and down season.

The Broncos will have to be at their best if they want to come out with a victory against the younger Kubiak.