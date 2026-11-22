This is a football blooper we might be seeing for quite some time to come.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix delivered a deep pass right on target to a streaking Troy Franklin during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and instead of walking in for a touchdown and a 17-0 lead, Franklin had no idea where the ball was, and it bounced off his helmet as he was running full speed.

The misfire drew immediate comparisons to former Texas Rangers outfielder and 1988 AL Most Valuable Player Jose Canseco’s all-time blooper against the Cleveland Indians in 1993, when Canseco lost track of a fly ball from Carlos Martinez, and it bounced off his head for a home run.

“Troy Franklin goes full Jose Canseco and takes potential TD bomb off his helmet,” The Denver Post’s Troy Renck wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “That was, um, odd.”

“Hate to see the old off the melon,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account. “Troy Franklin behind the defense and the only thing that can get in the way of a completion is his own helmet.”

The Raiders rallied to make it 17-10 at halftime and tied it 17-17 in the third quarter before the Broncos took the lead back, 24-17, with 20 seconds left in the third quarter.

Troy Franklin Sees Role Greatly Reduced in 2026

Franklin, a 3rd-year wide receiver, was a 4th-round pick out of Oregon in the 2024 NFL Draft and a college teammate of Nix — making their inability to connect all the more mysterious.

In 2025, Franklin seemed on track for a breakout season in 2026 with 65 receptions for 709 yards and 6 touchdowns — but what wasn’t totally apparent was that he came on an incredible 104 targets from Nix.

Through the first 9 games in 2026, Franklin had just 9 receptions for 100 yards and no touchdowns on 15 targets.

Broncos Fans Seem Fed Up With Troy Franklin

Franklin shouldn’t expect many more targets from Nix — or snaps in the offense — after Sunday’s debacle.

Online, Broncos fans and followers seemed totally fed up with Franklin’s inability to deliver big plays.

“Bo Nix couldn’t have thrown that pass to Troy Franklin better,” DNVR Broncos wrote on its official X account.

“My Troy Franklin stock is at an all-time low,” First Word Cincy’s James Rapien wrote on his official X account.

“Bo Nix and Troy Franklin failing to connect on a deep pass is my least favorite fall tradition,” The Athletic’s Matt Schubert wrote on X.