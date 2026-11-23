As far as breakout performances go, Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman had one for the ages in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Great team win !! #broncoscountry,” Coleman posted on X on November 22. “#hattrick”

The hashtag was a nod to Coleman’s 3 rushing touchdowns for the Broncos. He also tallied 111 yards on 24 carries in the 38-24 victory over the Raiders, which moved Denver to 8-2 on the 2026 regular season.

Coleman included an image of himself in the stands with fans following his third score, holding up three fingers in celebration.

“I told yall @jonahcoleman8 was gone be integral for us,” 2015 Broncos champion T.J. Ward posted on X. “He running that ball with no hesitation and with a physicality we been missing.”

Coleman took over as RB1 for the Broncos in Week 9 in their win over the Carolina Panthers before the bye. But his ascension began in Week 7, when he returned from a stint on injured reserve and out-touched and out-produced Dobbins.

Coleman actually out-gained Dobbins in Week 2, before his injury, when both had 10 carries.

“Cmon man and yall wanted to give up Coleman for [Jonathan] Taylor..” former Broncos safety Kareem Jackson said on X. “Let young fella get in a rhythm!! He’s been looking damn good!!”

Jonah Coleman Gets Honest After Turning Heads in Broncos Win

Coleman spoke about the Broncos’ mindset and focus, leading to what was their second-best rushing performance of the season. He also joked about running out of touchdowns celebrations after so many visits.

Coleman even drew attention from the NFL.

“Hat trick for Jonah Coleman [exclamation points emoji],” the NFL posted on X, including a clip of the rookie’s third score.

“Jonah Coleman with a performance we haven’t seen in a Denver uniform since BEFORE HE WAS BORN!” ESPN Insights posted on X on November 22, adding, “He’s the 1st Broncos rookie with 3 Rush TD in a game since Clinton Portis in 2002 (Week 15 vs Chiefs) … Coleman was born in 2003 [exclamation points emoji]”

Tight end Evan Engram said he was not surprised by Coleman’s showing, citing the rookie’s approach, and said they plan to keep feeding him opportunities. Head coach Sean Payton said Coleman’s ability to run through contact was a key.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II said it was like “poetry” watching Coleman run, noting it could be a “nightmare” facing him.

Quarterback Bo Nix called Coleman “impressive,” citing his approach and how he has stepped up.

J.K. Dobbins’ Time as Broncos RB1 Long Gone

The Broncos gained 133 yards as a team on Sunday. Their top effort came in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals. Coleman had 54 yards on 9 totes in that contest.

This backfield has been trending toward becoming the rookie’s since early in the season. An injury prevented Coleman’s ascension form occurring sooner. Dobbins pushed back on the idea that there was some sort of shift underway, but the evidence is quite clear.

Even with RJ Harvey injured, Dobbins tied Adam Prentice and Cody Schrader with 1 carry.