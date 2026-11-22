The Denver Broncos finally made the move many had been calling for since last season in Sunday’s Week 11 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Matt Peart has officially replaced Ben Powers on the starting offensive line,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

“As expected, Matt Peart starts at left guard for Broncos, replacing Ben Powers,” The Denver Gazette’s Cris Tomasson wrote on X. “Powers had been the regular starter since arriving in 2023.”

The Broncos entered Sunday’s game against the Raiders with a 7-2 record and on a 5-game winning streak.

“Matt Peart is an OT by trade,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “He played one game at LG last year and it didn’t go well. In game 6 vs. Jets he had 2 holding penalties and false start penalty in 1st half. Then it was revealed after the game he suffered a torn up knee on third play of game that required season-ending surgery. He played 57 snaps on torn-up knee.”

Powers Singled Out as NFL’s Most Overpaid Player

Powers, 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, was a 4th-round pick (No. 123 overall) by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 NFL draft and played the 1st 4 seasons of his career in Baltimore before signing a 4-year, $51.5 million contract with the Broncos before the 2023 season.

Powers started all 17 games in 2023 and 2024. In 2025, he only played 8 games, with just 6 starts.

Powers’ struggles landed him at the top of Bleacher Report’s list of the NFL’s “Most Overpaid Players” after the glut of NFL free agency signings in March.

“Denver’s offensive line is fantastic, but Powers is clearly the weakest link,” B/R’s Brad Gagnon wrote. “The left guard is a replacement-level player who missed significant time due to injury in 2025 and is entering his age-30 ca“Denver’s offensive line is fantastic, but Powers is clearly the weakest link,” B/R’s Brad Gagnon wrote. “The left guard is a replacement-level player who missed significant time due to injury in 2025 and is entering his age-30 campaign with no Pro Bowl nods on his resume. His $18.2 million cap hit for 2026 is the ninth-highest at the position.”mpaign with no Pro Bowl nods on his resume. His $18.2 million cap hit for 2026 is the ninth-highest at the position.”

Broncos Had Powers Restructure Contract in July

According to a report from Klis on July 27, Powers agreed to restructure his contract for the 2026 season.