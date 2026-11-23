The Denver Broncos paid cornerback Riley Moss earlier this week with a 4-year, $67 million contract extension.

They may need to make sure slot cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian is the next man up after he delivered yet another game-sealing play against the Las Vegas Raiders — this time a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown off rookie quarterback and 2026 No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

McMillian’s touchdown came with 1:52 left in the fourth quarter and the Raiders getting the ball back with a chance to drive and send the game to overtime.

Instead, McMillian made the score 38-24 — the final score — and the Broncos improved to 8-2 with their sixth straight win.

Broncos’ Teammates React to J-Mac’s Pick Six

McMillian’s teammates surrounded him and made the “money” sign like they were doling out money — a clear sign to the executive suite to pay the superstar slot corner.

“The Broncos have had recent talks with CB Ja’Quan McMillan on a contract extension to no avail,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “The price just went up.”

“SPECTACULAR pick-six by Ja’Quan McMillan to finish the Raiders,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote on his official X account. “But a great, great effort by the Raiders. Broncos will get to 8-2.”

“Broncos CB Ja’Quan McMillan, who the team spoke with during the bye about a contract extension before the parties could not agree on a deal, seals it with game-winning pick-6,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account.

McMillian’s History of Delivering Clutch Plays

It was the third interception return for a touchdown of McMillian’s career for the former undrafted free agent — but he’s best known for another clutch interception that delivered a playoff win to the Broncos with a mind-bending, game-saving overtime interception of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the AFC Divisional Round.

It’s continued a pattern for McMillian of playing his best football against the NFL’s best quarterbacks. Remember, McMillian is the only player to log both an interception and a sack of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and 2-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes in a single game.

“After intercepting Brandin Cooks to help send the Broncos to the AFC Championship, Denver is placing a second-round tender on Ja’Quan McMillian worth $5.8M,” Preme Football wrote on its official X account on February 27. “From undrafted to waived, he’s now making a huge impact with 4 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 9 pass breakups in 2025. What a story!”