The Denver Broncos are riding high after their 38-24 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 22, but quarterback Bo Nix wasn’t entirely pleased with how the afternoon unfolded.

Despite helping Denver improve to 8-2, Nix expressed frustration with an interception he threw on a Hail Mary attempt just before halftime. The quarterback even suggested the NFL should change the rules regarding those plays.

The unusual complaint came after another important win for a Broncos team looking to make a deep postseason run.

While rookie running back Jonah Coleman stole the show with 111 rushing yards and three touchdowns, Nix finished with 225 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

However, his lone turnover came under circumstances that the quarterback believes deserve special consideration.

As Will Petersen of Denver Sports reported, Nix wasn’t particularly interested in accepting another interception on his statistical record.

“Hail Mary interceptions, they suck, to be honest with you,” Nix said.

Bo Nix Suggests NFL Follow NBA’s Example

The interception in question occurred with Denver leading 17-10 and only seconds remaining in the first half.

It would have been a 68-yard field goal attempt, so Broncos head coach Sean Payton elected to have Nix launch a desperation pass toward the end zone.

The Raiders intercepted the throw, bringing the half to an end.

Although the turnover didn’t provide Las Vegas with another scoring opportunity, it still counted against Nix’s season statistics.

Following the game, Nix suggested that the NFL should consider treating Hail Mary attempts differently, drawing a comparison to a rule recently adopted by the NBA.

“I think it should be like basketball, where if you chuck it from half-court it shouldn’t count,” Nix said.

The NBA announced the “Heave Rule” in 2025, under which certain long-distance shots attempted in the closing seconds of a quarter no longer negatively affect individual field-goal percentages.

The adjustment was designed to encourage players to attempt those difficult shots without worrying about hurting their statistics.

Nix thinks the NFL could take a page out of the NBA’s book in regard to Hail Marys.

Broncos QB Keeps Interception in Perspective After Raiders Win

Despite his frustration, Nix made it clear that the final result mattered considerably more than his individual statistics.

The Broncos secured their sixth consecutive victory and remained firmly in the AFC’s upper echelon.

Denver got a major contribution from its defense, which helped seal the win when Ja’Quan McMillian intercepted Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza and returned the ball 35 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

The play helped preserve a victory that had become surprisingly competitive after Denver initially built a 17-0 lead.

Coleman’s breakout performance was another encouraging development, especially as the Broncos continue evaluating the supporting cast around Nix.

Head coach Sean Payton had already challenged Denver’s offensive line to improve following the team’s previous game against Carolina.

While there were plenty of positives, it wasn’t all perfect.

Nix and the offense still struggled at times to find consistency. The quarterback completed 19 of his 35 passes, including a short touchdown and the aforementioned interception.

While the defense ultimately closed out the game, they did allow Mendoza to move the ball and throw his first three touchdown passes of his career.

The Broncos also allowed the rookie to get the ball back with a chance to tie the game in the final minutes of the game before McMillian shut the door.

Ultimately, the Broncos will take the win in what was a solid performance overall. They’ll look to keep it rolling against the reeling Pittsburgh Steelers on Black Friday.