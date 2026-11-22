There’s a good chance Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak will hear from the NFL soon after his comments during a halftime interview in Sunday’s Week 11 game against the Denver Broncos in Denver.

Kubiak, who watched his team get 2 punts blocked in the first half, sounded off on the officials as his team trailed 17-10 at halftime. The Raiders were called for 7 penalties in the first half.

“They need to call it both ways,” Kubiak said before bolting to the locker room.

Kubiak is the son of former Denver Broncos head coach and quarterback Gary Kubiak, who led the Broncos to their last Super Bowl win in 2015.

Klint Kubiak grew up in the Denver area, graduated from high school in Denver, and played college football at Colorado State.

Social Media Reacts to Kubiak Calling Out Officials

Kubiak’s sneak diss on the officials didn’t go unnoticed online.

“Klint Kubiak not happy with the officiating in the first half,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account.

“Klint Kubiak said damn the fine, said the refs need to ‘call it both ways’ during his halftime interview,” Raiders reporter Levi Edwards wrote on his official X account. “The Raiders were called on seven penalties in the first half compared to the Broncos one.”

“WOW: Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak WENT OFF ON THE REFS after Las Vegas was called for SEVEN penalties in the first half against the Broncos,” ML Football wrote on its official X account. “Kubiak was clearly frustrated with the officiating — they have been awful.”

Super Bowl Win Led Kubiak to Raiders

One look around the NFL shows success for formerly terrible teams who brought in offensive coordinators to fix things as their head coaches; Ben Johnson with the Chicago Bears, Liam Coen with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Dave Canales with the Carolina Panthers.

Canales and Coen are both former Buccaneers offensive coordinators.

Kubiak, 39, entered the conversation for head coaching openings after spending 2025 as the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks on their way to their second Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Kubiak’s younger brother, Klay Kubiak, is the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive coordinator and perhaps the top NFL head coaching candiate for the 2027 cycle at this point.