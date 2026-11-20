The Denver Broncos are paying veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton a massive amount of money for minimal production.

Through 9 games, Sutton has just 25 receptions for 266 yards and 2 touchdowns — not the numbers anyone would expect from someone coming off consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and playing on a 4-year, $92 million contract extension he signed in 2025.

Despite Sutton’s struggles, the Broncos are 7-2, on a 5-game winning streak headed into the home stretch and barreling toward a third consecutive playoff berth.

Moving forward, it’s hard to imagine the Broncos continuing with the 31-year-old veteran, and ESPN’s Jordan Reid believes the Broncos will make a big move in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft, where his latest mock draft has them taking 6-foot-6, 225-pound Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff at No. 30 overall.

“It hasn’t been the best season for Courtland Sutton, who is 31 years old,” Reid wrote. “So this might be the time for the Broncos to pick their big boundary X receiver of the future. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Duff hits that mark as a long-striding threat with a wide catch radius who also can leap above defenders to secure miraculous catches. He excels in tight matchups, with his 15 contested catches ranking fifth in the FBS. Duff is out for the season after recently undergoing ankle surgery but is expected to resume football activities in January.”

KJ Duff Cracked 1,000 Receiving Yards in 2025

Duff, a New York native, chose to stay close to home for college, selecting Rutgers over offers from Texas A&M, Miami, and Arizona State, among others.

He had 27 receptions for 425 yards and 1 touchdown as a true freshman in 2024 before a breakout season in 2025, with 60 receptions for 1,084 yards and 7 touchdowns in 12 games, earning All-Big Ten honors.

Duff had 45 receptions for 774 yards and 9 touchdowns in just 8 games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

Rutgers hasn’t had a 1st-round pick since 2010, when they had two — offensive tackle Anthony Davis at No. 11 overall to the San Francisco 49ers and cornerback Devin McCourty at No. 27 overall to the New England Patriots.

Broncos Winning In Spite of Failing Wide Receivers

The Broncos have been winning games, once again, thanks to a stifling defense and clutch fourth-quarter play from quarterback Bo Nix — despite what has been a pretty pronounced failure of their receiving corps.

Sutton hasn’t been the only one to fall flat. The Broncos traded their 2026 1st-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in March, and while he leads the team in receiving with 30 receptions for 337 yards and 2 touchdowns, he’s been plagued by drops and minor, nagging injuries.

The Broncos could end up with 2nd-year wide receiver Pat Bryant as their main target after his return from an ankle injury early in the season that cost him 4 games. Before his injury, Bryant seemed like Denver’s most reliable pass-catcher at times.