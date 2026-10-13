Ex-Broncos Star Punched in Face Following Dramatic MNF Win

Former Denver Broncos star Bradley Chubb played in one of the NFL’s signature games of the 2026 season on Monday night as his new team, the Buffalo Bills, posted a dramatic overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams.

After the game, Chubb made news for all the wrong reasons when Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson walked up to Chubb and punched him in the face — a moment that set social media buzzing and will likely lead to hefty NFL punishment for Jackson, including a possible suspension.

The Broncos selected Chubb with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“Rams LT Alaric Jackson walked up to Bills OLB Bradley Chubb after Monday night’s game and punched him in the face,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Monday night.

“A punch to the face of an opponent with his ‘helmet off’? Hmm. Watching this to see if he gets a one-game suspension,” ReachNorth Media’s Dontay Atkison wrote on his official X account. “Alaric Jackson still hasn’t been suspended for his other act of violence yet. Be consistent, NFL.”

Jackson, 6-foot-7 and 338 pounds, was arrested in June on felony domestic violence charges. In 2024, he was suspended two games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after he was accused of filming a woman during sex without her permission.

Bills Spent Big on Chubb Despite Injuries

The Bills dropped a 3-year, $43.5 million free-agent contract on Chubb in March.

According to Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport, it’s a mistake they could end up paying for in the long run, calling Chubb’s injury issues flaring up again the “worst case scenario” for the Bills on defense in 2026.

“The Bills had injury issues a year ago defensively, especially in the front-seven,” Davenport wrote. “If those continue, trouble could be brewing, especially if Chubb (who missed the entire 2024 season with an ACL tear) joins them. Add to that potential issues in the slot after the departure of Taron Johnson, and the nightmare scenario is a defense that is largely unchanged in 2026 backsliding against the pass while once again struggling against the run.”

The 2023 torn ACL was Chubb’s 2nd ACL tear. He also suffered a partial ACL tear in 2019 with the Denver Broncos that cost him all but 4 games that season. In 2021, Chubb only played 7 games for the Broncos after ankle surgery.

Chubb Seemed Like Next Superstar for Broncos

The Broncos thought they had the NFL’s next elite pass rusher when they drafted Chubb out of North Carolina State with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft — a belief reinforced by his 12.0 sacks in his rookie year.

Chubb never panned out in Denver, and the team eventually traded him to the Miami Dolphins in a blockbuster move midway through the 2022 season. The Dolphins signed him to a 5-year, $110 million contract extension.

The Bills sent another massive payday Chubb’s way.

“Dolphins edge Bradley Chubb and the Bills agreed on a 3-year, $43.5M deal with $29M guaranteed,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on March 9.

Chubb was designated a post-June 1 release and signed with the Bills within the first hour of the new NFL league year opening.