The Denver Broncos have plenty of reasons to feel good about themselves after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 38-24 on Sunday, November 22.

Denver improved to 8-2 and extended its winning streak to six games, continuing to establish itself as a legitimate contender in the AFC.

However, former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley wasn’t entirely pleased with what he saw.

Despite the victory, Denver’s defense surrendered 370 total yards to a Raiders offense that had struggled throughout the season. Stokley hopes the performance serves as a “wake-up call” for a unit that hasn’t consistently met expectations.

The concerns come at an interesting time for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, whose group has repeatedly delivered crucial stops despite allowing opponents to move the ball.

Denver’s offense did enough to secure the victory, with rookie running back Jonah Coleman scoring three touchdowns.

But the defense has some questions to answer as the Broncos prepare for their next matchup.

Brandon Stokley Delivers ‘Wake-Up Call’ to Broncos Defense

During an episode of 104.3 The Fan’s “Stokley and Evans with Mark Schlereth”, the former Broncos players criticized the defense’s performance against Las Vegas.

“Not even close to being good enough,” Stokley said.

The numbers help explain his frustration.

Las Vegas accumulated 143 rushing yards on 24 attempts, averaging approximately six yards per carry. The Raiders also finished with 370 total yards.

That production was particularly troubling given the opponent. Las Vegas entered the game among the NFL’s least productive rushing offenses, while rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza was making his first road start and just his second career start overall.

Denver initially jumped out to a 17-0 lead, only to watch the Raiders battle back and tie the game at 17.

The Broncos eventually pulled away, with Ja’Quan McMillian’s late interception return for a touchdown helping seal the result.

Still, Stokley believed the defensive lapses warranted serious attention.

He said he hoped the game would be “a wake-up call” for Denver, especially considering the experience and talent throughout Joseph’s unit.

Vance Joseph Had Already Warned Broncos About Defensive Mistakes

The criticism followed a revealing admission from Joseph before the Raiders game.

Speaking during Denver’s preparations for Las Vegas, the defensive coordinator acknowledged his frustration with the unit’s tendency to surrender explosive plays.

As Andrew Mason of Denver Sports reported, Joseph had challenged his players following the team’s previous victory.

“I’m tired of watching us give up plays. I’m tired of it,” Joseph said.

The coordinator emphasized that Denver needed to perform consistently throughout games rather than relying on late defensive heroics.

While the team will take the win, they didn’t exactly answer their defensive coordinator’s call.

Trailing 31-24, Mendoza and the Raiders got the ball back with a chance to tie the game. Ultimately, McMillian’s “heroic” pick-six sealed the win, but that is exactly the kind of late-game rescue Joseph was hoping his defense wouldn’t have to rely on.

The Broncos sit in an interesting position. They have struggled throughout the year to show consistency on both offense and defense.

The offense has already undergone a play-caller change and still struggles at times to consistently move the ball.

The defense has given up yards but has made huge splash plays in important moments.

Still, the team is 8-2 and sitting near the top of the AFC conference. If the team can find a way to be more consistent on both sides of the football, they will be a force to be reckoned with.

If the Broncos fall short of their lofty expectations, it might be due to their reliance on late game heroics.

For Stokley and Schlereth, former players and fans of the team, they hope that this game serves as a wake-up call going forward.