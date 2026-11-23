Trevor Siemian may have gotten his start with the Denver Broncos, but he knows the potential of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Siemian was the Broncos’ starting quarterback during the 2016 and 2017 seasons and was the third-string quarterback behind Peyton Manning when they won their last Super Bowl during the 2015 season. Siemian started 24 career games with the Broncos, going a respectable 13-11 and 8-6 in his first season as the starting quarterback.

His run as Denver’s quarterback immediately preceded Patrick Mahomes’ start with the Chiefs when he started his first game at the conclusion of the 2017 season. Siemian got a first-hand look at the Andy Reid-led Chiefs during his tenure as the Broncos quarterback, with Kansas City beginning their run of nine straight division titles in 2016.

The Broncos and Chiefs are both 8-2 and tied atop of the AFC West, with Denver holding the tiebreaker at the current moment after both teams split during the regular season. Kansas City defeated Denver in Week 1, while the Broncos returned the favor with a heart-pounding 28=24 win in Week 8.

Trevor Siemian Picks Chiefs Over Broncos to Represent AFC in Super Bowl LXI

When asked who he believes will make it to the Super Bowl this season, Siemian — who was speaking on behalf of casinoreviews.net — predicted it’ll be the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers this season. That would be the third time both teams have faced off in the Super Bowl since the 2019 season.

“I’m gonna go San Francisco — they’re just so consistently good,” Siemian told Heavy Sports. “They’re so good. If I had to pick between them and the Bears right now, I would say one of those two in the NFC. I’d go San Francisco, just because Brock Purdy is playing at such a high level, and he does so many things well. As long as they can stay healthy, especially that receiver room, if they can stay healthy, I like San Francisco there. And then AFC, I’m not going to go against Mahomes and the Chiefs again. I know that’s a boring answer, but yeah, when it comes January, I don’t want to pick against that guy. He just figures it out, and you just trust him down the stretch. Those are my two probably. That’s into my head right now, that’s what I’d tell you.”

49ers, Bills Considered Super Bowl Favorites During Week 11

There are a number of top-tier teams in the NFL, but there doesn’t appear to be a clear-cut favorite like in prior years. Other trendy picks in the AFC for the Super Bowl — outside of the Broncos — include the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. The Bills have the best record at 9-1 while the Bengals have won five straight games.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are another favorite, but they were upset by the New York Giants in Week 11.

The current favorites are the 49ers and Bills for the Super Bowl, according to DraftKings. A big determinant of who will be the favorites in the AFC are the Chiefs’ upcoming matchup against the Bills for Thanksgiving Day. Buffalo has gone 0-4 against Kansas City in the Mahomes/Allen era during the playoffs.

There’s a lot of season to be played, but it’s clear that the former Broncos quarterback is siding with the Chiefs on this one.