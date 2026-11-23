The Denver Broncos picked up their sixth consecutive victory on Sunday, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 38-24 and improving to 8-2 on the season.

However, the win also highlighted an increasingly concerning situation involving one of Denver’s highest-paid offensive players.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who signed a four-year, $92 million extension in 2025, failed to record a single reception against Las Vegas.

The veteran was targeted just twice, finishing with zero receiving yards despite Denver scoring 38 points.

It’s the latest disappointing performance for Sutton, whose struggles have become a recurring storyline throughout the season.

The Broncos have already faced questions about Sutton’s future in Denver, and Sunday’s performance offers another reason to examine his role in the offense.

Sutton was held without a catch for the first time since Week 7 of the 2024 season, snapping a streak of 39 games that included playoff appearances.

For a player who entered the season with substantial expectations, it’s an unwelcome development.

Broncos’ Courtland Sutton Continues Troubling 2026 Season

Sutton has recorded just 25 receptions for 266 yards and two touchdowns through 10 appearances this season.

That’s an average of 2.5 receptions and 26.6 receiving yards per game.

Sutton had previously established himself as a primary target of Bo Nix.

He caught 81 passes for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024 and followed that performance with 74 receptions for 1,017 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025.

He was able to parlay that production into a lucrative contract extension in 2025, signaling he was Bo Nix’s number one target going forward.

Instead, the receiver’s production has plummeted this season, with Nix and the offense struggling to find consistency.

Sutton has surpassed 50 receiving yards only once in 10 appearances this season.

With expectations high in Denver, the Broncos will need to find a way to be more balanced on offense. While rookie RB Jonah Coleman looks to be breaking out after his 3-TD day, Nix and the WRs will have to answer the call eventually.

Broncos Find Offensive Success Without Sutton Against Raiders

While Sutton was blanked on the stat sheet, the Broncos didn’t necessarily struggle on offense against the Raiders.

Tight end Evan Engram led the Broncos with six catches for 74 yards, while fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle added three receptions for 61 yards.

Meanwhile, rookie running back Jonah Coleman delivered the biggest offensive performance of the afternoon.

Coleman rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, providing the Broncos with a significant boost on the ground.

Denver’s defense also played a crucial role in securing the victory, including Ja’Quan McMillian’s late interception return for a touchdown.

The Broncos have shown they can win games in a variety of ways, which is encouraging for their postseason aspirations.

Unfortunately, those ways haven’t really featured Sutton thus far in 2026. If that trend continues, that will likely raise even more questions about his future, especially given his contract.

Denver will next face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, November 27, giving Sutton another opportunity to turn things around.

For a Broncos team hoping to make a deep playoff run, getting more consistent production from its veteran receiver would be a welcome development.