Broncos Shake Up Roster Amid Critical News on Pat Surtain II

The Denver Broncos announced a pair of roster moves that had nothing to do with All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II.

That is undoubtedly good news.

“#Broncos biggest mode today is in absentia. No IR for Pat Surtain II. Not a big surprise but still important,” the Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel posted on X in reaction to the lack of roster activity around the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year.

“Denver hoping he’s back within a couple of weeks. Would need to play by Nov. 1 vs. KC to beat the IR timeline.”

DNVR’s Zac Stevens called it “great news” that Surtain avoided landing on IR (for now at least).

The Broncos ruled Surtain (ankle) and bookend Riley Moss (ribs) out for Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Moss’ issue appears to mostly be a matter of pain tolerance. There was more uncertainty around Surtain’s status for the coming weeks.

Even beating the IR timeline would mean Surtain could miss the Broncos’ Week 6 tilt against the Seattle Seahawks.

Their bye week is also two weeks after their Week 8 tilt against the Chiefs.

Broncos Add Two CBs to Game Day Roster Amid Injuries to Pat Surtain II, Riley Moss

With Surtain and Moss definitely down for this game, the Broncos elevated Brent Austin and Sean Fresch to their game-day roster for Week 5 against the Chargers.

“Austin was signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of California in May, and he joined Denver’s practice squad in August. Austin appeared in all three preseason games for the Broncos, recording eight total tackles,” DenverBroncos.com’s Aric DiLalla wrote in the official release on October 10.

“Fresch initially joined the Broncos in June and was signed to Denver’s practice squad in August. He appeared in all three preseason games for the Broncos, recording three total tackles and returning three punts.”

Fresch starred in the United Football League over the past two years.

In addition to not placing Surtain (and Moss, for that matter) on IR, the fact that the Broncos did not add players with more experience or of a higher caliber bodes well.

Broncos Shake Up Roster Amid Good News on Pat Surtain II