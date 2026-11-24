The circumstances surrounding the death of former Denver Broncos cornerback Alphonso Smith were revealed on Tuesday — and they were as tragic as you might have imagined following his death by suicide in September at 40 years old.

Smith was a 2nd-round pick (No. 37 overall) by the Broncos in the 2009 NFL Draft, with former head coach Josh McDaniels infamously giving up the Broncos’ 2010 1st-round pick to take Smith out of Wake Forest.

From TMZ: “NFL cornerback Alphonso Smith Jr. was crying and praying in the moments before he died by suicide … and a newly released police report reveals he fatally shot himself in front of two women, TMZ has learned. According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by TMZ … Smith was at a home in Pahokee, Florida, on September 2 when a woman inside heard him crying, praying aloud and speaking to several people on a conference call. The woman told investigators she tried comforting Smith and getting him to open up … but he asked her to go upstairs. Moments later, the mother of Smith’s children arrived at the home, and both women witnessed him shoot himself while sitting on a living room couch.”

Alphonso Smith Jr. Had Short Career in NFL

Smith, 5-foot-9 and 193 pounds, was a 2-time All-American and 2-time All-ACC selection at Wake Forest, and his 21 career interceptions still stand as the ACC career record.

Perhaps the worst twist in his short time with the Broncos came 1 year after he was selected, when the Seattle Seahawks used the pick obtained in the Smith trade to take University of Texas safety Earl Thomas.

Thomas would go on to become 1 of the greatest safeties of his generation — a 5-time NFL All-Pro, 7-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, and member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

Smith played 3 more seasons for the Lions and was out of the NFL after playing just 4 games in the 2012 season.

Final Facebook Post Foreshadowed Tragedy

According to TMZ, Smith’s final Facebook post seemed to indicate he was on a path to taking his own life.

“Do not cry for me!” Smith wrote. “I tried everything in my power to fight the demons behind the ones that someone put into ME! I did not want to be that WAY! I know I have disappointed so many folks. This is a DEMON in me! But not only me! It’s EVERYONE! I have HURT so many! I needed help & did not get it!” Smith wrote. “I am SORRY! THIS IS IT!”