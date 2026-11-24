The Denver Broncos may have finally found their bell cow running back in rookie Jonah Coleman, a 4th-round pick out of Washington in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Coleman’s return from injury and head coach Sean Payton taking over offensive play-calling duties have brought their offense back to life over the last month—going from 19.5 points to 30.5 points per game in that stretch and seeing Coleman rise to the odds-on favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The latest and most stark example of how things have changed came in a 38-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Week 11, in which Coleman had a career-high 111 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns to go with 4 receptions for 18 yards.

“Rookies with 100 rush yards and 3 rush TDs in a game over the last 5 seasons: Jonah Coleman today,” PFF wrote on its official X account on November 22. “End of list.”

It’s also done something surprising — completely marginalized veteran running back J.K. Dobbins after the Broncos signed him to a 2-year, $16 million free-agent contract this offseason.

The Broncos are 8-2, have won 6 straight games, and now face a short week as they travel to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday.

Broncos Played Dobbins Just One Snap vs. Raiders

Dobbins was on the field for just one snap against the Raiders — a rolling demotion that comes one month after Dobbins stormed out of the locker room without speaking to the media following a 30-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, in which both he and 2nd-year running back RJ Harvey were effectively told to take a seat behind Coleman in his first game back from injured reserve.

Dobbins made a wild claim in August: he would play in every regular-season game for the first time in his career and lead the NFL in rushing yards.

“I know a lot of people always say, ‘Oh, he’s good for the first 10 weeks.’ Like, I’ll be in the top three (in rushing) for the first 10 weeks, right? And they’ll be like, ‘Dude, he does this every time,’” Dobbins told the Denver Post. “Well, this year, forget a top three. I’ll keep saying it. People think I’m crazy — but I’m going to be No. 1. And I’m going to keep it there for the whole year, 17 games.”

Odds Favor Coleman as Offensive Rookie of the Year

While Dobbins has played in every game for the Broncos, he’s been ineffective in comparison to Coleman.

In 10 games, Dobbins has 355 yards from scrimmage and 3 touchdowns.

In just 6 games, Coleman has 448 yards from scrimmage and 6 touchdowns.

After the win over the Raiders, Coleman became the odds-on favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year at +160 — leapfrogging Raiders quarterback and 2026 No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

Still, Broncos head coach Sean Payton insists Dobbins still has a big role to play moving forward.

“J.K.’s going to be super important during this stretch,” Payton said on Monday.

The numbers might suggest otherwise.