The Denver Broncos won’t have running back J.K. Dobbins for at least one game after head coach Sean Payton announced Dobbins is being suspended after he received just 1 snap in a Week 11 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Sean Payton is suspending RB J.K. Dobbins from game Friday at Pittsburgh for conduct detrimental to team,” 9New Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Payton offered no more comment.”

“Broncos suspended RB JK Dobbins one game for conduct detrimental to the team,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X.

Dobbins was a 2nd-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2020 NFL Draft and spent 4 injury-riddled seasons with the team. He played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024 before landing with the Broncos in 2025.

The Broncos are 8-2 and on a 6-game winning streak headed into Friday’s road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“The Broncos have suspended RB J.K. Dobbins vs the Steelers per Sean Payton,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “It is officially conduct detrimental to the team … Dobbins was not at practice today. He played one snap last Sunday vs the Raiders

The Broncos signed Dobbins to a 2-year, $16 million contract extension this offseason after he missed the final 7 games of the 2025 regular season with a foot injury.

Emergence of Rookie RB Sends Dobbins to Bench

Dobbins’ suspension comes after a month in which rookie Jonah Coleman has not only solidified himself as the Broncos’ top running back but has become the odds-on favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The latest, and most stark, example of how things have changed came in a 38-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Week 11, when Coleman had a career-high 111 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns, plus 4 receptions for 18 yards.

“Rookies with 100 rush yards and 3 rush TDs in a game over the last 5 seasons: Jonah Coleman today,” PFF wrote on its official X account on November 22. “End of list.”

Broncos Played Dobbins Just One Snap vs. Raiders

Dobbins was on the field for just one snap against the Raiders — a rolling demotion that comes one month after Dobbins stormed out of the locker room without speaking to the media following a 30-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, in which both he and 2nd-year running back RJ Harvey were effectively told to take a seat behind Coleman in his first game back from injured reserve.

Dobbins made a wild claim in August: he would play in every regular-season game for the first time in his career and lead the NFL in rushing yards.

“I know a lot of people always say, ‘Oh, he’s good for the first 10 weeks.’ Like, I’ll be in the top three (in rushing) for the first 10 weeks, right? And they’ll be like, ‘Dude, he does this every time,’” Dobbins told the Denver Post. “Well, this year, forget a top three. I’ll keep saying it. People think I’m crazy — but I’m going to be No. 1. And I’m going to keep it there for the whole year, 17 games.”