The Denver Broncos have an opportunity to make this Thanksgiving weekend particularly memorable, though it might require fans to temporarily put aside their hatred for a divisional rival.

Following their sixth consecutive victory on Sunday, the Broncos reclaimed the top spot in the AFC West and moved into the No. 2 seed in the conference.

Now, Denver has an opportunity to climb even higher.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Buffalo to take on Josh Allen and the Bills on Thanksgiving night in a matchup with massive implications for the AFC playoff picture.

If the Chiefs defeat the Bills and the Broncos take care of business against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Black Friday, Denver will move into the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

As uncomfortable as it might be for Broncos fans to root for Mahomes, a Kansas City victory on Thursday would open the door for Denver to take control of the conference.

Broncos Currently Hold Crucial Tiebreaker Over Chiefs

Despite both teams owning an 8-2 record, the Broncos currently sit ahead of the Chiefs in the AFC West standings.

Denver and Kansas City split their two regular-season meetings, and both own a 3-1 divisional record.

However, the Broncos have the advantage when it comes to results against common opponents, the next determining factor under the NFL’s official divisional tiebreaking procedures.

Denver defeated the Seattle Seahawks 17-14 in Week 6, while Kansas City suffered a 20-3 loss to Seattle the following week.

That difference is currently enough to separate the two AFC West rivals.

That obscure rule sets up an all-important Thanksgiving showdown between the Chiefs and the Bills.

With Jacksonville and Cincinnati stumbling this past weekend, Denver can now take control of the AFC with a Chiefs win, assuming they win their game against Pittsburgh on Black Friday.

The Broncos would remain ahead of Kansas City thanks to their divisional tiebreaker and leapfrog Buffalo thanks to a superior conference winning percentage.

Broncos Have Favorable Schedule Down the Stretch

Perhaps the most encouraging development for Denver is that its most difficult remaining opponent is the very team it is chasing for the AFC’s top seed.

Denver will face the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and Las Vegas Raiders in consecutive weeks following Friday’s matchup with Pittsburgh.

Those three teams currently have a combined 8-24 record.

That all leads into a matchup with the Bills on Christmas Day. Depending on how things shake out, that game could be decisive for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs by securing the No. 1 seed.

Denver is one of the few teams in the conference that has yet to lose at home this season, making the prospect of securing home-field advantage throughout the playoffs particularly appealing.

Earning the AFC’s lone first-round bye would also give Sean Payton’s squad an opportunity to get healthy before beginning its postseason run.

There’s a lot of season left to go, and things can change dramatically on any given Sunday.

That being said, as the leaves begin to fall and we carve our Thanksgiving turkeys, NFL games start to become more and more meaningful in terms of the playoffs.

For the Broncos, that starts this week with a major opportunity to take control of the AFC (with a little help from a hated rival).