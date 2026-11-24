The Denver Broncos made a significant investment in their secondary last week, agreeing to a four-year, $67 million contract extension with cornerback Riley Moss.

However, there is still some work to be done if the Broncos want to keep one of the NFL’s most talented defensive backfields intact beyond the 2026 season.

Slot cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian is playing out the final year of his contract, and his performance against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday may have driven his asking price even higher.

Following McMillian’s game-sealing interception return for a touchdown, several of his teammates celebrated by making money gestures with their hands.

Among those advocating for McMillian to receive a lucrative contract extension is former Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II.

Speaking after Sunday’s victory, Surtain made it clear that he wants the Broncos to find a way to retain his teammate.

“Yes, indeed. We need to make it happen,” Surtain said, per Denver Sports’ Andrew Mason.

While Surtain acknowledged that negotiations are between McMillian and the organization, he is backing his teammate and hoping the Broncos’ front office will retain him. He recognized that retaining the talented defensive back won’t come cheap.

Broncos Face Difficult Financial Decision With Ja’Quan McMillian

Having multiple good players looking for lucrative contract extensions is the ultimate blessing and curse in the NFL. It’s a sign of good drafting and free-agent signings and typically a sign of a strong roster overall.

It also creates headaches for front offices, however, because of the NFL’s salary cap.

Denver already has Surtain under contract through the 2029 season, while Moss’ new agreement runs through 2030.

Those two players alone are now making a combined $40.75 million annually in average contract value, meaning another substantial investment at cornerback would represent a considerable commitment to one position group.

The Broncos also invested a first-round draft pick in former Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron in 2025.

Quarterback Bo Nix won’t be on a rookie deal forever, and the team has to also plan around a potential contract extension for him.

Still, Denver seems committed to trying to make all the pieces fit together.

9NEWS insider Mike Klis indicated last week that the Broncos engaged in extension discussions with both players during their bye week and are expected to revisit negotiations with McMillian after the season.

The risk is that McMillian’s price is going up with each strong performance.

McMillian Makes His Feelings Clear on Future in Denver

After entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina in 2022, McMillian has developed into one of Denver’s most important defensive playmakers.

His interception of Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza on Sunday was the third pick-six of his NFL career.

The defensive back was also responsible for a crucial overtime interception against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during last season’s playoffs.

McMillian is also nearing an NFL record.

He has accumulated 10 career sacks, putting him just 1.5 shy of the NFL record for undrafted cornerbacks, per the Associated Press’ Arnie Stapleton.

Fortunately for the Broncos, McMillian isn’t particularly interested in leaving the organization that gave him his first NFL opportunity.

“I would want to stay here, of course,” McMillian said after Sunday’s victory.

McMillian pointed to the relationships he has developed with his teammates over the course of five seasons in Denver as a driving factor behind that desire.

It seems that the team is prepared to wait until after the season to make a final determination on McMillian’s future.

He is a player worth watching as he enters an important offseason.