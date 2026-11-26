The Denver Broncos have bolstered their roster for game day against the Pittsburgh Steelers with not one but two running backs, adding Tyler Badie and Cody Schrader to their mix.

This comes on the heels of Broncos head coach Sean Payton suspending J.K. Dobbins.

“The Broncos have added a pair of running backs to their active roster ahead of their Week 12 game vs. the Steelers,” DenverBroncos.com’s Aric DiLalla wrote for the team’s official website on November 26.

“Denver activated Tyler Badie from injured reserve and promoted Cody Schrader from the practice squad to the active roster.”

They also confirmed the news with a post on X.

This is Badie’s first game since Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks. He has rushed for 22 yards on six carries. A former sixth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens, this is Badie’s fifth season in Denver with the Broncos.

“Badie … has appeared in five games for the Broncos this season,” DiLalla wrote. “He played 16 percent of the team’s offensive snaps and 43 percent of Denver’s special teams snaps, recording 12 touches and 89 scrimmage yards. Badie also recorded four kickoff returns, averaging 26.3 yards per return. He was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 7, and he was designated for return to practice on Tuesday.”

Broncos Add J.K. Dobbins Alternatives Cody Schrader, Tyler Badie Amid Suspension

This is a significant decision for Schrader, a former undrafted free agent who is in his first season with the Broncos.

He had to be promoted to the 53-man roster after being elevated three times this season.

“Schrader received the first carry of his Broncos career in Week 11, and he has played in each of Denver’s last three games,” DiLalla wrote. “In addition to four offensive snaps, Schrader has played 16 percent of Denver’s special teams snaps in that span and has returned six kickoffs for a 23.2-yard average.”

This is also a noteworthy decision for the open roster spot amid Dobbins’ suspension from the Broncos this week. It is over after this week. However, the Broncos’ backfield is now one deeper and could get 2025 second-round pick RJ Harvey back as soon as next week.

Rookie Jonah Coleman seemed to assert his control over the backfield last week. But how the Broncos’ depth chart shakes out behind him when Dobbins returns remains to be seen.