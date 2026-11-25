The Denver Broncos shifted their backfield to Jonah Coleman, and the rookie fourth-round draft pick delivered with an attention-grabbing performance.

So much so that the NFL named Coleman the Offensive Player of the Week in the AFC. Coleman rushed for 111 yards and 3 touchdowns on 24 carries in the Broncos’ win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.

He added 18 yards on four receptions.

The Broncos celebrated the news with a post that included a trio of top hat emojis, and Coleman shared it.

“RT to help us congratulate @jonahcoleman8 on being named AFC Offensive Player of the Week! [applause emoji,” the Broncos captioned their post on X on November 25 after the official word from the NFL came down.

“Big meat!” Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto said in a post on X in reaction to the news.

Coleman is the third Broncos player to earn a POTW honor this season, and he is their first on offense to do so.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga earned it after Week 3. Linebacker Alex Singleton earned it after Week 7. Coleman is the first offensive player to earn it for the Broncos since quarterback Bo Nix did it after Week 18 of the 2024 season.

Bonitto (Week 5) and bookend Jonathon Cooper (Week 6) earned it for Denver in 2025.

Broncos Super Bowl Champion Sends Strong Message to J.K. Dobbins After Jonah Coleman Breakout

Coleman’s ascension has come at the expense of J.K. Dobbins, who opened the season as the Broncos’ starter but has been suspended in Week 12 for conduct detrimental to the team. The decision was made and relayed by head coach Sean Payton.

Broncos 2015 Super Bowl champion C.J. Anderson did not mince words about Dobbins’ apparent handling of the situation.

He is not a fan, calling it “disappointing” for the veteran.

“You on a one-year deal. Nobody love you, bruh. I don’t know if he understand that or if his agent ain’t letting him know that or his team, like the veterans in that locker room. Bro, you on a one-year deal, bruh. You got to act right and get your s*** together. So, it sucks that that happens, but that’s why you got competition in the room,” Anderson told former Broncos teammates Chris Harris Jr. and Emmanuel Sanders on “The Matchup” on November 24.

“Now, not only do you got that over your head, right, this young kid balling. And now, if he getting more opportunities, he going to continue to keep balling, right, just being efficient in the run game. He ain’t got to have 129 [yards] every day. He was also efficient in the pass game, too, though, catching the ball out of the backfield. So, just him being efficient for the offense for Bo and what Sean want to do, right, that alone gonna drop you. And then, now you got this hanging over your head. It’s going to be tough.”

Anderson said that Coleman is playing over Dobbins because he is not just more effective, but also cheaper. He added that is just how it goes in the NFL.

Payton said the Broncos are mindful of Coleman’s workload, facing the Pittsburgh Steelers on a short week. That is a greater challenge with Dobbins set to be a healthy scratch. But the Broncos will get Tyler Badie back, softening the blow.