San Payton and the Denver Broncos are bringing in Khalen Saunders.

“Broncos signed 7-year veteran NT Kaylen Saunders (listed at 6-0, 324) to their practice squad,” 9News’ Mike Klis reported on X on November 25. “He won the audition from 4-player tryout yesterday.”

Saunders, 30, was a former third-round pick, taken 84th overall in the 2019 draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

He is a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Broncos Add Former Chiefs DL Khalen Saunders to Practice Squad, Make J.K. Dobbins Decision Official

The squat defensive lineman has tallied 193 combined tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 1 interception in his career, starting 32 of the 77 games he has played. In addition to the Chiefs, Saunders has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets.

Broncos defensive end Saivion Jones was ruled out for Week 12, as was Taylor Rapp.

Saunders is a different kind of player, though, suited more for a role at the nose where Denver has DJ Jones, another player listed at 6 feet tall and over 300 pounds.

The Broncos can now elevate Saunders from their practice squad for game days up to three times. After that, they would need to sign him to their 53-man roster to have him active for another game or find a different option.

Broncos Make J.K. Dobbins Decision Official

In addition to adding Saunders to the practice squad, the Broncos also made their decision to suspend running back J.K. Dobbins official. The suspension is for conduct detrimental to the team.

It remains unclear if the Dobbins is long for Denver.

If not, it could ultimately open up a roster spot for Saunders as the Broncos prepare for the stretch run of the regular season and the playoffs.

Dobbins opened the season as the starter, but he has apparently ceded that role to rookie Jonah Coleman. The Broncos continue to speak fondly of Dobbins, but there is clearly a divide between the two sides.