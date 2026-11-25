Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has spoken out on the suspension of running back J.K. Dobbins ahead of Friday’s match against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Head coach Sean Payton revealed on Tuesday that Dobbins would miss the game for disciplinary reasons. He stopped short of providing further details on the incident.

The suspension comes just a few days after Dobbins received just a single carry in Denver’s 38-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rookie running back Jonah Coleman enjoyed a prolific performance instead, with Dobbins left frustrated.

Bo Nix Addresses J.K. Dobbins Suspension

Nix did his usual media duties on Tuesday and made sure to distance himself from the decision to suspend his teammate.

Instead, he focused his talk on extending the Broncos’ winning streak in the NFL.

“Well, obviously I have nothing to do with it,” Nix said.

“And so we’ll just keep finding our way to figure out how to win games and unfortunately it has nothing to do with me.

The quarterback also explained that managing distractions is an important part of navigating a gruelling NFL season.

“For us it’s just about the next game and how we can win it.

“You have to limit the distractions, starve the distractions and feed your focus.

“That’s something coach (Dan) Lanning taught me a long time ago at Oregon.”

The timing of Dobbins’ suspension is surprising considering Payton’s praise of the RB just a few days ago.

Despite his lack of snaps last week, the Broncos coach insisted the veteran would remain an important part of the team’s plans going forward.

Dobbins also re-signed with Denver on a two-year $16 million contract during the offseason.

Jonah Coleman Emerges as Key Weapon for Broncos

While Dobbins will be absent against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have opted to bench Aaron Rodgers, the Broncos have found an efficient alternative in Coleman.

The rookie rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries against the Raiders – a career high in all three categories.

His performance was Denver’s first individual 100-yard rushing display since Dobbins reached that milestone against the Dallas Cowboys last season.

Since returning from an ankle injury in Week 7, Coleman has taken on a greater workload. The result has seen the RB accumulate 302 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Dobbins, meanwhile, has recorded 324 yards and three touchdowns on 99 carries, with a career-low 3.3 yards per attempt.

Nix and the Broncos can make it seven wins in a row with a victory over the Steelers on Friday.