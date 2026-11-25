The Denver Broncos are gearing up to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on the Black Friday edition of the NFL.

The Broncos come into the game on a win streak they extended to six straight with a 38-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Heading on the road to play the Steelers was set to be a tough test for Denver, but with the news coming out of Pittsburgh, the game has a much different feel.

The Steelers are on a two-game losing streak and, after announcing Aaron Rodgers would be benched, he has now been released from the organization.

With Mason Rudolph starting, it becomes a much more favorable match up for the Broncos.

Even with the drama coming from the Steelers organization, and a backup quarterback, this game will likely still come down to the end.

The Broncos need to take every game seriously if they have aspirations of holding the one seed in the AFC at the end of the season, and if they want to keep their winning streak against Pittsburgh, they’ll need to take care of these keys of the game.

Keep Jaylen Warren Contained

The Broncos have struggled defending the run this season and have been caught out on big plays.

Combine that with the fact they’re playing a running back averaging 5.5 yards per carry this season, and it could be a disaster for Denver.

The Broncos rank 22nd in rushing defense, allowing over 126 yards per game, and even though their week one collapse against Kenneth Walker III is a big part of that, it’s still an issue for this defense.

As good as this defense is, statistically they’re really poor, also ranking 28th in total defensive rankings, allowing 356 yards per game. But they have had great showings and proved they can shut down opponents’ big playmakers.

Facing Warren is probably the most important key, keeping him contained and putting the pressure on Rudolph to beat the Broncos.

Speed Up the Game for Rudolph

Rudolph will be making his 20th career start against the Denver Broncos on Friday, following the shock news around Rodgers.

He holds a 9-9-1 record across those games and has proved to be a capable backup quarterback in the NFL.

A change at quarterback could give teams a temporary boost which the Broncos will be hoping to avoid against Pittsburgh.

Shutting down Warren and putting the ball in Rudolph’s hand will be a big part of their success defensively, but they can also speed things up for the backup QB by bringing pressure with the pass rush.

Denver has slowed down on sacks in recent years while boosting their turnover total.

They still gave one of the best pass rushes in the NFL and if they can get to Rudolph the same way they did against Fernando Mendoza, it’s going to make things difficult for Pittsburgh to do anything on offense.

Broncos Keep the Lead Throughout the Game

The Steelers are 4-0 when leading in the 4th quarter this season. The Broncos seem to come back and win almost every game in the 4th quarter.

Backup quarterback or not, Pittsburgh is a good team and a big part of that record is their really strong defense.

The Broncos’ offense needs to get going from the start like they did against the Raiders and try to avoid letting this game go down to the wire.

Playing away in a game that could have some poor weather conditions, a big key will be keeping the lead and control of this game.