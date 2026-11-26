Denver Broncos’ special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi says he thought the news of Aaron Rodgers’ fallout with the Pittsburgh Steelers was “fake”.

The Steelers announced on Tuesday that Mason Rudolph would replace the four-time MVP at quarterback on Black Friday.

That is despite head coach Mike McCarthy publicly backing the veteran, whom he spent years with at the Green Bay Packers.

Pittsburgh subsequently parted ways with Rodgers a day later, following an explosive appearance on ESPN’s ‘The Pat McAfee Show’, during which he made several allegations against his former boss.

Broncos Coach Darren Rizzi Reveals Disbelief Over Aaron Rodgers Benching

Speaking to reporters following Wednesday’s practice, Rizzi admits he could not believe the news at first.

“When I saw the news last night, I thought it was fake,” Rizzi said.

“That was probably my initial reaction. A lot of guys, I was talking to some of the quarterbacks, Stiddy (backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham), and they were like, same reaction.

“I saw the news break last night, we’ve all got those alerts on our phones, every single person has got those alerts on their phone, when you’re not sure, ‘Is that accurate?’ or ‘Is that true?’ So that was my first reaction.

“I’m so far removed that I can’t really comment on it. But listen, (coach) Sean (Payton) has done a phenomenal job, as he always does, of keeping the focus on us.

“We got plenty of things to work on in all three phases, and certainly plenty of things to improve on.

“I think that’s what he’s done a great job of in this short week, is keeping the focus on us and not letting the outside noise to kind of seep in.”

Broncos Coach Reveals Approach to Facing Mason Rudolph

Denver has experienced their own off-field distractions this week. Head coach Sean Payton announced that running back J.K. Dobbins had been suspended for Friday’s game due to his conduct.

Despite this, alongside the chaos surrounding Rodgers, defensive coordinater Vance Joseph insists Denver’s preparations will remain unaffected.

“For us, it’s the next challenge and we’re excited about it,” Joseph told reporters following Wednesday’s practice.

“Mason’s got some reps this year. He’s played in games this year. When those things happen, there’s so much technology now around the league.

“You can pull up every play he’s played the last seven years. We’re very aware of who he is and with him playing quarterback.

“His skill set is different, but the structure of the offense is the same.

“It’s a short week for both of us, so how much can they change?

“I don’t know, but my concern is us – playing good football, tackling, being tough on third down, red zone.”

31-year-old Rudolph has never faced the Broncos, who enter Friday’s game with an 8-2 record, and boast the NFL’s longest active winning streak.