It turns out that one already highly motivated Denver Broncos defensive star had some extra motivation facing Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Friday — something that won’t get a chance to come to fruition after the Steelers shocked the NFL by benching the 4-time NFL MVP on Tuesday night.

NFL on Prime’s James Palmer revealed a surprising connection between Broncos inside linebacker Alex Singleton and Rodgers on Wednesday morning.

“Interesting little side story regarding Aaron Rodgers’ benching,” Palmer wrote on his official X account. “Rodgers and Broncos LB Alex Singleton have been friends for a long time and train with one another in the offseason. The chess match between friends, with checks at the line coming from Rodgers and Singleton, who calls Denver’s defense, was something they were looking forward to. Also, the two have never exchanged jerseys before as one or the other have been inactive for their previous matchups. Singleton told me they were going to exchange jerseys after this game. with Rodgers inactive, again they’ll miss their opportunity … most likely their final one.”

Play

Alex Singleton: Dominant, Underrated NFL Star

Singleton, who will turn 33 on December 7, has been at the heart of Denver’s defense since 2022 and is in the midst of a career year—he has 118 tackles in 10 games as the Broncos are 8-2 and on a 6-game winning streak heading into the Steelers game.

Singleton is currently second in the NFL in tackles — just one behind Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Nakobe Dean. Singleton is on track to finish with 200 tackles and has an outside shot at breaking the NFL single-season record of 214 tackles set by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Hardy Nickerson in 1993.

All of that comes after Singleton signed a 2-year, $15 million contract with the Broncos in March. In 2025, Singleton had 135 tackles in 16 games — he missed one game as he underwent surgery for testicular cancer.

Incredible Journey From FCS to NFL Stardom

After starring at FCS Montana State, Singleton spent 2 years on the practice squads for the Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, and Seattle Seahawks in 2015 and 2016.

He spent 3 seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Calgary Stampeders, where he was a 2-time All-CFL pick in 2017 and 2018, was named CFL West Division Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, and won the Grey Cup in 2018.

That means Singleton didn’t play his first NFL game until 2019 with the Philadelphia Eagles, when he was 26. He spent 3 seasons with the Eagles before signing a 1-year, $1.1 million contract with the Broncos in 2022.

Singleton has been a tackling machine since joining the Broncos, recording 163 tackles in 2022 and 173 in 2023. He tore his ACL in the first quarter of Week 3 of the 2024 regular season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but still finished the game.

In 9 seasons between the CFL and NFL — including only 6 as a full-time starter and one season in which he played only 3 games — Singleton amassed an incredible 1,014 tackles.