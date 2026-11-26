Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t step in as the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos, but he would be one heck of an insurance policy as a backup for Bo Nix.

The four-time NFL MVP was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers just days leading into their Week 12 matchup with the Broncos on Black Friday. The move came just hours after it was announced that the Steelers would go with Mason Rudolph — with Rodgers as an inactive — as the starting quarterback against the Broncos.

While the idea appears to be a long shot, the proposition of Rodgers landing with the Broncos for their playoff run is an interesting. USA Today’s Jacob Camenker brings up the possibility and mentioned the Broncos as one of four potential landing spots for the star quarterback.

Why Broncos Make Sense as Landing Spot for Aaron Rodgers

The main argument? It’s because the Broncos had to start Jarrett Stidham for their AFC Championship Game last season in place of an injured Nix. Stidham had just four career starts under his belt and was clearly overwhelmed in the Broncos’ game with a Super Bowl opportunity on the line. The veteran quarterback threw for just 133 passing yards and a 63.0 passer rating in Denver’s 10-7 loss to the New England Patriots.

If Rodgers starts that game, the Broncos are going to the Super Bowl. Stidham is once again Nix’s primary backup quarterback as they brace for a third consecutive postseason run.

“The Broncos saw what happened last postseason when Bo Nix went down,” said Camenker. “Jarrett Stidham got to start, and while the veteran gave Denver a chance to knock off New England in the AFC championship game, he couldn’t quite get the job done. Sean Payton may be comfortable continuing to trust Stidham in that backup role, but he could also be interested in adding a veteran like Rodgers to the fold. Again, such a fit would be contingent upon Rodgers being happy to accept a backup role, but it’s easy to imagine him being excited about an opportunity to play for Payton.”

Why Broncos May Not Make Sense for Aaron Rodgers

This would be all contingent on what Rodgers exactly wants to over the last month of the season. The 42-year-old quarterback — he’ll turn 43 years old in December — made it clear this is his last season before the 2026 season began. Does Rodgers — who is a future Hall of Fame quarterback — want to spend the end of his career as a backup on a contending team hopping that the starter goes down so he can play?

Or would Rodgers prefer to latch on to a quarterback-needy team such as the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens, who still have shots at making it to the playoffs? In those situations, Rodgers would immediately step in for quarterbacks such as Tommy DeVito and Jacoby Brissett and be the starting quarterback and the potential hero for those franchises in his last season. Both Drake Maye and Lamar Jackson are out indefinitely, which means Rodgers would likely be the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

Rodgers could also go the route of simply retiring, having nothing left to prove in his illustrious NFL career. He won a Super Bowl earlier in his career and has the second-most MVP’s in NFL history.

With that being said, if Rodgers is willing to play insurance policy on a potential Super Bowl team such as the Broncos, it could also be a great ending to one of the best careers in NFL history. If Nix goes down and Rodgers has to spell him for any period of time in the playoffs, it could be the perfect ending to his Hall of Fame career.