The Denver Broncos worked out two former Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman, Derrick Nnadi and Khalen Saunders, earlier this week due to an injury to second-year man Sai’vion Jones.

After two consecutive days of not practicing, the Broncos have decided to place Sai’vion Jones on injured reserve in a move that will see him ruled out until, at the very earliest, Christmas Day.

Sai’vion Jones Placed on IR; Out Until at Least Christmas Day

“Broncos have placed DL Sai’Vion Jones (hamstring) on injured reserve, per the wire.” Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post reported on Thursday. “Two RBs up — Tyler Badie and Cody Schrader, promoted from the PS — and another DL lost for a minimum of four games.”

“Jones is first eligible to return Christmas Day vs. Buffalo.”

Before suffering the hamstring injury late in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Jones had compiled 8 tackles, 1 pass defended and 1 sack in 9 games his second year in the NFL.

How Will the Broncos Adapt to Sai’vion Jones’ Injury?

Over the course of the season his role on defense had steadily increased from being an afterthought to managing a high of 36% of defensive snaps in Week 12 prior to his injury.

This will likely see the role of Jordan Jackson and third round rookie Tyler Onyedim increase, backing up starters Zach Allen, Malcolm Roach and D.J. Jones.

The Broncos have also been without fellow defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike since Week 9 due to a shoulder injury.

Neither of the two worked-out ex-Chiefs, Nnadi and Saunders, were signed. So Denver will seemingly move forward with what they have for the foreseeable future.