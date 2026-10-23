Bo Nix Contract Extension Could Stall Over Broncos’ ‘Limited Ceiling’ Concerns

Few players, if any, have as much at stake over the final 11 regular-season games as Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, with outcomes ranging from not getting an extension offer at all to becoming one of the five highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the odds seem to favor the Broncos choosing not to invest in a long-term future with Nix, who is in the third season of his 4-year, $18.6 million rookie contract and eligible for a contract extension for the first time this season

Nix’s struggles in 2026 have been the Broncos’ top-line story through the first six games of the season and a 4-2 start.

“Denver is good enough to keep winning despite Nix showing a limited ceiling,” Fowler wrote on October 22. “He is a quality starter but is not poised to enter the upper echelon. Confidence appears to be an issue this season, raising questions about what this player-team marriage looks like long term. To be sure, the conditions around Nix aren’t perfect. Denver is struggling to run the ball and effectively create explosive plays off play-action. He has had two playcallers this season. Nix got skewered for last week’s performance versus Seattle. But Denver didn’t have as big of a problem with it because it had to play conservatively in a tight game between two great defenses, as whichever team won the turnover battle was probably going to win the game. Broncos coach Sean Payton knew that and most certainly relayed it to Nix, whose struggles against the 49ers in Week 4 were considered more problematic. That said, Nix — who broke his right ankle in January — doesn’t appear to be the runner he once was. His viability with Denver might hinge on how he plays over the next 11 or so games.”

The Broncos hit the road to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7.

Vaunted Class of 2024 Headed for Big Paydays

Nix was the sixth and final quarterback selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at No. 12 overall, which tied the record for first-round quarterback selections with the 1983 NFL Draft.

Headed into Week 7 of the regular season, only two of those quarterbacks seem like locks to receive contract extensions that will likely pay both of them something between $65 million and $70 million per year — Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (No. 1 overall) and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (No. 3 overall).

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (No. 2 overall) and Nix are both still on big money for a few more months. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix (No. 8 overall) will likely play out his rookie contract, but the ship has sailed on a big-money extension.

Another quarterback, newly minted New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy, is on his second team after the Minnesota Vikings traded him last month. It’s 50-50 if McCarthy even has a job next season.

Nix Criticism at All-Time High After Seahawks Win

The criticism of Nix, who has gotten off to a slow start in each of his first three seasons, reached an all-time high after a 17-14 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 — a game in which Nix seemed completely lost and reluctant to take big hits that might help his team.

Not what you want from someone in line to make upwards of $60 million per year.

It led NFL on Prime analyst and former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to call Nix out for “disrespecting” the quarterback position and former Broncos QB Ben DiNucii to blast Nix on social media.

“About time someone said it Bo looks disinterested, checked out, and like there are 500 places he would rather be than on a football field every week,” DiNucci wrote on his official X account on Friday morning. “I am a fan of the Broncos and wish them the best but I would rather watch paint dry right now than their offense play football.