Broncos Could Make Drastic Bo Nix Decision After Latest ESPN Report

The Denver Broncos may have a contingency plan for quarterback Bo Nix if his struggles continue through the 2026 NFL season, and it could involve more than delaying a lucrative contract extension.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold, sources in and around the organization believe Denver’s most likely course of action, should Nix fail to improve dramatically, would be to exercise his fifth-year option and postpone a long-term contract decision.

That scenario would also open the door to a potentially significant addition to the Broncos’ quarterback room.

Broncos Could Explore QB Competition for Bo Nix, per ESPN

In his October 23 report, Legwold outlined what Denver could do if the quarterback’s third NFL season continues on its current trajectory.

Under that scenario, the Broncos would exercise Nix’s fifth-year option in the spring of 2027, retaining his contractual rights through the 2028 season while evaluating his performance further.

But ESPN also reported that adding quarterback depth would enter the offseason discussion.

The 2027 NFL draft offers one possible avenue. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s early rankings feature seven quarterbacks among his top 25 prospects, providing Denver with several potential options to evaluate.

However, Legwold cautioned that it remains unclear whether the Broncos would seriously explore the top of the quarterback draft class. Those discussions between head coach Sean Payton, general manager George Paton and owner/CEO Greg Penner are still months away.

For now, Denver has not announced plans to bring in competition for Nix, and Payton has publicly maintained his confidence in the 26-year-old quarterback.

In fact, Payton said Monday that he has not considered benching Nix, even as the Broncos’ offense has struggled to produce consistently.

“I’ve got to be better relative to the course of the game,” Payton said Wednesday, acknowledging his own role in the offensive struggles.

“[Nix’s] play will be a by-product of all of us doing our jobs better.”

Bo Nix’s Contract Decision Could Shape Broncos’ 2027 Offseason

The financial implications of ESPN’s reporting are substantial.

Nix, the No. 12 overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft, is playing on a four-year rookie contract worth approximately $18.6 million. According to Over the Cap, his salary-cap charge for 2027 is approximately $5.9 million.

Exercising his fifth-year option would give Denver another season of contractual control in 2028 without immediately committing to a massive multiyear extension.

Legwold estimates that an option at Nix’s current playing-time and Pro Bowl benchmarks would cost just over $25 million using this season’s salary figures. The actual 2028 option amount will be determined under the NFL’s salary formula.

The Broncos have other financial priorities approaching, too.

Cornerbacks Riley Moss and Ja’Quan McMillian, safety Brandon Jones, offensive guard Ben Powers and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. are among the players ESPN identified as approaching free agency.

Denver has already committed more than $350 million in guaranteed money at signing through a series of extensions since 2024, according to ESPN. Another enormous quarterback contract would change the franchise’s ability to distribute resources across its roster.

That makes the decision about Nix more consequential than simply determining whether he remains Denver’s starter.

Bo Nix Has 11 Games to Change Broncos’ Outlook

Despite Denver’s 4-2 start, Nix has struggled statistically through six games. ESPN reports that he ranks 31st in QBR (38.2), 32nd in yards per attempt (5.6) and 36th among 37 qualifying quarterbacks in offensive success rate (36.1%).

His rushing production has also declined dramatically following two offseason ankle surgeries. Nix has just 37 rushing yards on 22 attempts, compared with 124 yards through six games last season.

Still, a significant turnaround would change the discussion entirely. ESPN reports that a long-term extension would receive much greater consideration if Nix rebounds and Denver establishes itself as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

The Broncos will look for that turnaround Sunday, October 25, against the Arizona Cardinals.

Nix remains Denver’s quarterback. Whether the organization feels comfortable making him its next $100 million-plus investment is a different question.