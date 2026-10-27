Former Denver Broncos Starting QB Released by Buccaneers

Former Denver Broncos starting quarterback Brett Rypien is back on the open market.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Rypien from their practice squad on Tuesday, October 27, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, ending his stint with the team less than a month after he arrived.

“Buccaneers signed running back Barika Kpeenu to practice squad, released practice squad quarterback Brett Rypien,” Wilson reported on X.

Rypien, 30, originally joined Tampa Bay on September 30 as the Buccaneers dealt with an injury to starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. His departure comes after Mayfield returned to the lineup against the Carolina Panthers on October 25.

For the former Broncos quarterback, it marks another brief stop in a career that has taken him across the NFL since leaving Denver.

Brett Rypien Released After Baker Mayfield Returns

Rypien’s arrival in Tampa Bay was largely a product of the team’s quarterback situation.

Mayfield suffered a dislocated right thumb against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, forcing the Buccaneers to turn to rookie Jalon Daniels. Tampa Bay subsequently signed Rypien to its practice squad, where he joined fellow veteran Easton Stick.

The Buccaneers elevated Stick for all three games Mayfield missed, leaving Rypien without a regular-season appearance for Tampa Bay.

There was another connection behind the signing. Buccaneers offensive coordinator Zac Robinson previously worked with Rypien when both were with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023, giving the quarterback some familiarity with Tampa Bay’s offense.

But circumstances have changed.

Mayfield returned against Carolina on Sunday, October 25, after participating fully in practice leading up to the game. With their starter healthy enough to return, the Buccaneers no longer had the same immediate need for additional quarterback depth.

Tampa Bay has not publicly identified Mayfield’s return as the reason for Rypien’s release. The team elected to use the practice squad opening on Kpeenu, a rookie running back who previously spent time with the Buccaneers during training camp.

Former Broncos Starter Brett Rypien Looking for Another Opportunity

Rypien began his NFL career with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2019.

He spent four seasons in the organization, appearing in eight regular-season games and making three starts between 2020 and 2022.

His first NFL start came against the New York Jets on October 1, 2020. Rypien completed 19 of 31 passes for 242 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in Denver’s 37-28 victory.

He later started two games during the 2022 season while Russell Wilson was dealing with injuries. Rypien completed 21 of 26 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown in a 24-15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on December 18, 2022.

Across his Broncos career, Rypien completed 80 of 130 passes for 778 yards, four touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He departed Denver following the 2022 season and has since spent time with several organizations, including the Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.

For his NFL career, Rypien has appeared in 11 regular-season games, including four starts, throwing for 950 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions.

His release from Tampa Bay does not prevent another NFL team from signing him. As a veteran with starting experience, Rypien remains an available option for a quarterback room in need of additional depth.