Broncos Add Super Bowl Champion, Pat Surtain II Replacement for Seahawks Game

The Denver Broncos are down a couple of key players in Pat Surtain II and Talanoa Hufanga, and they are turning to Taylor Rapp and Sean Fresch for “Thursday Night Football” against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6.

“Per source, #Broncos have elevated veteran S Taylor Rapp and CB Sean Fresch Jr. from their practice squad for tonight’s game vs Seattle,” 9News’ Mike Klis reported on X on October 15. “Need reinforcements with S Hufanga, CB Surtain out.”

Surtain and Hufanga are both dealing with ankle injuries.

Rapp, 28, is a former second-round pick, taken with the 61st overall selection by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2019 draft.

He initially signed with the Broncos during training camp, but person matters kept him from sticking with the team until later in the summer. Rapp, who won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021, has also played for the Buffalo Bills.

Notably ahead of “Thursday Night Football”, he is 5-2 against the Seattle Seahawks all time.

He has 488 total tackles, 12 interceptions, 4 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles, 2.0 sacks, and 1 defensive touchdown in 93 games with 72 starts.

Broncos Add Taylor Rapp, Sean Fresch to Game-Day Roster vs Seahawks

Hufanga is expected to miss multiple weeks, so this could the first of several game-day appearances for Rapp. He has yet to appear in a contest this season. He has not played since Week 6 of the 2025 season against the Atlanta Falcons while with the Bills.

Fresch is a second-year former undrafted free agent. He spent time in the United Football League before landing with the Broncos.

He has already appeared in one game this season.

Fresch returned three kicks int he Broncos’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. He could see his first-ever defensive snaps in the NFL. Surtain is missing his second contest with what is also a multi-week injury.

The Broncos can elevate Fresch once more after this, and Rapp two more times. After that, they will need to sign them to their 53-man roster or find other options.