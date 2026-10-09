Broncos OC Davis Webb Breaks Silence After Sean Payton’s Major Decision

For the first time since Sean Payton announced he was taking back play-calling duties for the Denver Broncos, offensive coordinator Davis Webb has publicly addressed the decision.

And Webb isn’t pointing fingers.

After four games running Denver’s offense, Webb will hand those responsibilities back to Payton ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. The move follows an underwhelming 2-2 start in which the Broncos have struggled to establish any offensive consistency.

Speaking to reporters Friday, October 9, Webb acknowledged the disappointing results and accepted his share of the blame. But he also made it clear that he believes progress was being made.

“Every week operation was cleaner,” Webb said, reflecting on his four-game stint. “Learned a ton about myself in regards to sending the plays in, getting the plays in early, how we go about game planning with Sean in there.”

It was a candid assessment from a coach whose first opportunity to call NFL plays lasted only a month.

Davis Webb Takes Responsibility for Broncos’ Offensive Struggles

Webb’s promotion to offensive coordinator this offseason came with considerable expectations. Payton had entrusted the 31-year-old with responsibilities he had handled himself throughout his first three seasons in Denver.

Four games later, the Broncos ranked 27th in both scoring and total offense.

Most concerning has been their inability to start games effectively. According to CBS Sports, Denver managed just 13 first-half points through its first four games, the fewest in the NFL. The Broncos had scored 58 first-half points at the same point last season.

There have also been problems establishing the running game, with Denver averaging just 81.3 rushing yards per contest, ranking 29th in the league.

Webb acknowledged that the offense had opportunities to change those results, specifically referencing the losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

“We were so close in a lot of areas,” Webb said. “I think in the San Francisco game, you can see a few plays that were very, very close to being successful. The same the week before against the Rams.”

But he didn’t use those missed opportunities as an excuse.

“We just didn’t put a full game together consistently enough, and I take responsibility for that as play caller,” Webb said.

That admission is significant considering the circumstances. Webb believes he was improving as a play-caller, but the Broncos couldn’t afford to wait for that development to translate into production.

Sean Payton Makes His Feelings About Davis Webb Clear

Although Payton is reclaiming his old responsibilities, the Broncos head coach has gone out of his way to defend Webb’s future.

Speaking Thursday, October 8, Payton confirmed that he would once again call Denver’s offensive plays and communicate directly with quarterback Bo Nix during games.

But he also offered Webb a considerable vote of confidence.

“I’ve done this long enough where I know when I have a future head coach,” Payton said. “He’s going to be one.”

Payton revealed that he informed Webb of the decision Monday, giving the staff time to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Webb will remain involved in game planning and retain his offensive coordinator title. Payton also praised how he handled the news.

The head coach understands the experience personally. While serving as the New York Giants‘ offensive coordinator in 2002, Payton had his own play-calling duties taken away by then-head coach Jim Fassel. Four years later, Payton became the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

That history helps explain why Payton has been careful to separate Webb’s long-term coaching potential from Denver’s immediate need to fix its offense.

Broncos Face Immediate Test Against Chargers After Play-Calling Change

Denver won’t have to wait long to find out whether the change makes a difference.

The Broncos face the winless Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 11, with Payton back in control of an offense that has struggled to create explosive plays and sustain drives.

Quarterback Bo Nix has also been unable to consistently generate downfield production, adding another layer of urgency to the decision.

And the pressure doesn’t disappear simply because Payton is calling the plays. Denver’s players still have to execute, particularly after slow starts contributed to losses against the Chiefs and 49ers.

Webb, meanwhile, appears determined to help the offense move forward rather than dwell on losing his responsibilities.

“Really, really proud of the growth our staff showed, our players showed,” Webb said.

His final message was directed toward what comes next.

“We all have a hand in this and hopefully we can get going this weekend a little faster.”

For Webb, four games weren’t enough to complete his development as an NFL play-caller. For the Broncos, they were enough to demand a change.