Broncos Named as Suitor for Star Running Back Amid Bo Nix’s Struggles

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos offense is struggling, but help could soon be on the way.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox compiled a list of the top five landing spots for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor with the team in potential seller mode entering the trade deadline on November 10. The Colts are 2-4 and recently fired longtime general manager Chris Ballard.

With a playoff spot looking unlikely, that would mean Indianapolis could look to trade their top asset in Taylor. The three-time Pro Bowl running back and former rushing yards leader has two years left on his deal and the Broncos could be a prime landing spot. According to a report by Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are among the teams likely to “ponder the possibility” of adding Taylor.

Considering Nix and the Broncos’ offense has ranked among the worst in the NFL, acquiring Taylor could give the unit the boost it needs. Denver is currently going with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey as their top two backs and rank 31st in rushing yards.

“However, Denver’s investments haven’t yielded a quality rushing attack this season, a problem that has been compounded by the underwhelming play of quarterback Bo Nix,” writes Knox. “The Broncos currently rank 30th in yards per carry, 31st in total offense, and 26th in scoring. Injuries have been a piece of the equation—Harvey battled a hamstring strain early in the season, while Coleman was recently designated to return from an ankle sprain. Still, the Broncos’ offense has been a mess this season, and Denver lacks the sort of do-it-all offensive weapon that Taylor has been throughout his NFL career.”

Jonathan Taylor Could Also Be Used as Potential Short-Term Option

The added benefit to acquiring Taylor — as Knox mentions — is that he could be used as a short-term rental. He could be dealt again or released before next season when his base salary goes up from just under $7 million to $15 million next season.

Knox mentions how Dobbins is a likely cap casualty for next offseason and would save the Broncos $2 million.

“Adding Taylor would help stabilize Denver’s offense while Nix works through whatever issues have been behind his lackluster play,” writes Knox. “And the Broncos could treat his addition as a long-term investment since Dobbins looms as a likely 2027 cap casualty—cutting him in the spring would save $2 million in cap space. Pairing Denver’s defense with a backfield led by Taylor, Harvey, and Coleman could make the Broncos a formidable force for the next few seasons. Taylor, meanwhile, would get the chance to play for a perennial contender in a Sean Payton offense that would maximize his skill set.”

Jonathan Taylor Could Give Broncos Boost They Desperately Need

Despite the Colts’ mediocrity, Taylor continues to play at a high level, averaging 4.0 yards per carry while rushing for 492 yards and seven touchdowns (second in NFL). He also continues to be a work horse, ranking second in the league with 122 rushing attempts.

The Broncos already have a talented receiving group with Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton and Evan Engram. However, the addition of Waddle hasn’t provided the spark the Broncos were expecting when they pulled off a blockbuster trade for the former 1,000-yard receiver.

Acquiring Taylor could give the Broncos the juice and ammunition they need to make another deep playoff run this season.