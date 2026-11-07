Broncos Add 6-Foot-2 Wide Receiver, Three Other Players for Panthers Game

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos are officially getting Pat Bryant back into the mix.

“We’ve made a series of roster moves ahead of #DENvsCAR,” the Broncos announced in a post on X on November 7, featuring an image of Bryant.

“The Broncos have regained a playmaker on offense,” DenverBroncos.com’s Aric DiLalla wrote on November 7, noting that “Denver activated wide receiver Pat Bryant from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.”

Bryant is a second-year player who the Broncos selected 74th overall in the 2025 draft. He had multiple receptions and 40-plus yards in three of his four games played before his ankle injury.

He will look to get back on track after returning to practice this week.

A second-year player, Bryant recorded nine catches for 133 yards and a touchdown in four games to begin the season,” DiLalla wrote. “He suffered his injury in the Broncos’ Week 4 game against the San Francisco 49ers.”

The Broncos have Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle atop their depth chart, but Bryant’s return bolsters their depth.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pound Bryant has a 40-511-2 line so far in his career.

Broncos Add RB, 2 DBs to Game-Day Roster Amid Pat Bryant’s Return

In addition to activating Bryant off IR, the Broncos also added three players to their game-day group, including two defensive backs.

The Broncos promoted (signed) defensive back Sean Fresch from the practice squad to their 53-man roster. They also elevated safety Taylor Rapp to their active roster for their showdown with the Panthers.

The Broncos had used up all of Fresch’s elevations.

They either had to sign him to their 53-man roster to utilize him again this season or find another option. He has be a special teams contributor, including in the return game.

This is also Rapp’s third elevation of the season. The Broncos face the same set of decisions as they did with Fresch. Rapp has 14 total tackles in three games with the Broncos this season (one as a member of their 53-man roster), including one start.

The Broncos have elevated Schrader once before.

He has contributed on offense and special teams, slotting in behind J.K. Dobbins and Jonah Coleman with RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie sidelined.