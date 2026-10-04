Patrick Surtain II Injury Update: Will Broncos All-Pro Return Against 49ers?

The Denver Broncos watched arguably the best player on their entire roster limp off the field against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4 — and it didn’t look very good.

Broncos cornerback and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II suffered what appeared to be a non-contact injury and needed multiple people to help him off the field and into the locker room shortly before halftime.

“Both Broncos starting CBs — Patrick Surtain and Riley Moss — are OUT for the rest of the game,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account.

Surtain was replaced by 2025 1st-round pick Jahdae Barron. The Broncos went into halftime tied 3-3 after blocking a 49ers field-goal attempt as time expired in the 1st half.

“Pat Surtain (ankle) questionable to return,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account.

“Patrick Surtain getting helped off after a non-contact knee injury,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account. “Had an arm over the shoulder of a medical official on each side leaving the field. Truly something to monitor, one of the best players in football and former DPOY.”

“Here’s the Surtain injury,” The Denver Post’s Sam Jane wrote on his official X account. “Completely non-contact, pulls up in the middle of the play.”

Best-Case Scenario for Surtain: Calf Injury

The biggest fear with non-contact injuries is always that it’s a torn Achilles tendon — something we’ve all seen when former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down to start the 2023 season.

That may not be all it is, though.

“Hopefully just a calf injury and not Achilles,” Dr. Jeff Mueller wrote on his official X account on Sunday after Surtain’s injury. “Didn’t seem like enough to be Achilles. Needing help from two trainers to get off the field.”

“Broncos superstar CB Pat Surtain II is being helped off the field slowly into the locker room after a non-contact leg injury,” NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe wrote on his official X account.

Surtain Considered NFL’s Elite Cover Cornerback

Since the 2024 season — if not before — Surtain has been considered the NFL’s elite cover cornerback. The 2021 1st-round pick became the Broncos’ 1st NFL DPOY since Randy Gradishar in 1978.

Surtain, who signed a 4-year, $96 million contract extension in September 2024, won’t turn 26 until next April and ranked No. 6 in the NFL’s Top 100 preseason rankings.

The Broncos should be praised for signing Surtain to an extension after 3 seasons — it already represents some pretty incredible savings.

Heading into 2026, Surtain is almost unanimously considered the NFL’s best cornerback, even though he may be toward the bottom of the Top 10 in pay in 2026.

In the 2 years since signing his deal, Surtain has already dropped to the NFL’s 9th-highest-paid cornerback in terms of average annual salary at $24 million per year.