Riley Moss Injury Update: Is Broncos CB Playing in Seahawks Game?

The Denver Broncos were missing both starting outside cornerbacks in a Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and one of them is returning for a Week 6 primetime game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“Broncos CB Riley Moss expected to be active tonight per source. He’s dealing with a rib injury,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account on Thursday night.

Moss hurt his ribs in a Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

“Broncos CB Riley Moss is officially active for tonight against the Seahawks,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account.

“Huge for the Broncos: Riley Moss is active and WILL play vs the Seahawks,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account.

Riley Moss & Pat Surtain Hurt Against 49ers

Both Moss and Surtain were hurt in a Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers — a pair of injuries that happened in quick succession with Surtain first, then followed shortly after by Moss.

“Both Broncos starting CBs — Patrick Surtain and Riley Moss — are OUT for the rest of the game,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account.

Riley Moss in Contract Year for Broncos

When Surtain has been injured, however briefly, Moss has stepped up and gone head-to-head with the other team’s WR1 option — and done so at a level that has him being talked about as a prized free agent in the 2027 cycle.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Moss on his list of next year’s most important NFL free agents.

Moss, a 3rd-round pick (No. 83 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft, is in his 3rd year as a starter opposite Surtain and in the final season of his 4-year, $5.44 million rookie contract.