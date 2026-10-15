Riley Moss Injury Update: Is Broncos CB Playing in Seahawks Game?

The Denver Broncos were missing both starting outside cornerbacks in a Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and one of them is returning for a Week 6 primetime game against the Seattle Seahawks.
“Broncos CB Riley Moss expected to be active tonight per source. He’s dealing with a rib injury,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account on Thursday night.
Moss hurt his ribs in a Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
“Broncos CB Riley Moss is officially active for tonight against the Seahawks,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account.
“Huge for the Broncos: Riley Moss is active and WILL play vs the Seahawks,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account.
Riley Moss & Pat Surtain Hurt Against 49ers
Both Moss and Surtain were hurt in a Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers — a pair of injuries that happened in quick succession with Surtain first, then followed shortly after by Moss.
“Both Broncos starting CBs — Patrick Surtain and Riley Moss — are OUT for the rest of the game,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account.
Riley Moss in Contract Year for Broncos
When Surtain has been injured, however briefly, Moss has stepped up and gone head-to-head with the other team’s WR1 option — and done so at a level that has him being talked about as a prized free agent in the 2027 cycle.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Moss on his list of next year’s most important NFL free agents.
Moss, a 3rd-round pick (No. 83 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft, is in his 3rd year as a starter opposite Surtain and in the final season of his 4-year, $5.44 million rookie contract.
“Moss has developed into an above-average perimeter corner and a quality complement to star Patrick Surtain II,” Knox wrote on September 12. “This past season, Moss started all 17 games, played 97 percent of the defensive snaps, and recorded 80 tackles to go with a league-high 19 passes defended (tied). Moss allowed an opposing passer rating of 88.2 despite being regularly targeted as quarterbacks tried to avoid Surtain. The big question for Denver may be whether the team is willing to invest big money in both of its starting perimeter corners.”
Riley Moss Injury Update: Is Broncos CB Playing in Seahawks Game?