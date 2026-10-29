Denver Broncos Receive Critical Update on Pat Surtain II

The Denver Broncos are expected to have Pat Surtain II on the field in Week 8.

“#Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain, who has missed the last three games due to an ankle injury, is expected to be able to return to game action this week and play against the #Chiefs on Sunday, sources tell @CBSSports,” CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported in a post on X on October 28.

Surtain suffered his injury in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers. The Broncos have gone with 2025 first-round draft pick Jahdae Barron in Surtain’s absence.

They also went 3-0 during that span.

Surtain is a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro. He also won Defensive Player of the Year in 2024. Getting a player of his caliber back should only boost the Broncos’ defense, which allowed 15.6 points per game over the past three weeks.

The Broncos will take on the Carolina Panthers after the Chiefs before hitting their bye in Week 10, giving Surtain a short trial run to test his ankle and then an extended break to recover.

Pat Surtain II Draws Attention at Broncos Practice

The new report has surfaced after the star cornerback drew attention earlier in the day with his attendance at practice. DNVR’s Zac Stevens called it “good news,” saying it was an “encouraging sign” about his availability.

Surtain returned to practice last week, but he was a limited participant, and the Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel was interested to see if the second-generation star would upgrade.

He did, logging a full session on Wednesday.

Zenitz’s report also follows another from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler earlier in the day, and not just him, either.

“Surtain II and Talanoa Hufanga, both nursing ankle injuries, have a chance to return,” Fowler wrote on October 28. “Hufanga is projected to be out two to three weeks, and this is the third week of that timeline. Surtain enters Week 4 of his rehab, which could be the ideal time to return. After all, it’s Kansas City week. Their returns would be timely.”

The update on Hufanga is encouraging. However, his inclusion among the non-participants on Wednesday–along with defensive lineman Zach Allen and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle–is a cause for pause on optimism. That is, at least until he can log a limited session.

The Broncos have two more practice sessions before game day.

Surtain and the others will be under the microscope as the matchup against the Chiefs, who defeated the Broncos in Week 1, approaches.