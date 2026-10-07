Denver Broncos Gets NFL Fine News Before Chargers Game

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton has gotten some money back, and potentially avoided a more significant problem down the road.

Singleton’s $17,911 fine for his hit on Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange has been rescinded on appeal, according to 9NEWS’ Mike Klis.

Klis reported on October 7 that appeals officer James Thrash agreed with Singleton’s case that the linebacker had his “eyes and head up” on the play.

The decision comes days before the Broncos visit the Los Angeles Chargers on October 11.

Alex Singleton Won Appeal of Controversial Jaguars Hit

The play occurred during Denver’s 20-13 victory over Jacksonville on September 20.

Strange caught a short pass near the Denver goal line before Singleton delivered the hit. Officials penalized Singleton 15 yards for unnecessary roughness, giving Jacksonville first-and-goal from the Broncos’ 3-yard line.

The Jaguars ultimately had to settle for a field goal.

The NFL subsequently fined Singleton $17,911 for a hit on a defenseless player. The league’s accountability database still lists the original punishment among its Week 2 discipline.

Singleton wasn’t exactly convinced he had done anything wrong.

After the game, he defended the tackle and took a shot at Jacksonville’s sideline, saying Jaguars coaches “like to complain about people hitting people.”

Now, an appeals officer has sided with him.

Why Alex Singleton’s Reversed Fine Matters

The $17,911 is only part of the equation.

Singleton had been fined in each of Denver’s first two games. The NFL fined him $11,941 for a late hit against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 before handing down the Strange punishment the following week.

And hits on defenseless players carry additional significance in 2026.

The NFL and NFLPA announced before the season that five player-safety infractions — hip-drop tackles, horse-collar tackles, launching, hits on defenseless players and blindside blocks — would receive increased scrutiny.

A player who commits three offenses in those categories during one season faces a one-game suspension.

That made Singleton’s successful appeal more meaningful than a simple refund.

It also comes as Denver prepares for a divisional matchup with Los Angeles with Singleton playing some of the most productive football of his career.

Through four games, Singleton has recorded an NFL-leading 47 combined tackles. He piled up 14 more in Denver’s October 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Denver will need that activity against the Chargers.

And Singleton can head into the matchup with one controversial hit — and $17,911 worth of punishment — wiped away.