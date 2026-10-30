Denver Broncos lb Alex Singleton Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Denver Broncos had a great week from their entire team against the Arizona Cardinals with multiple standout performers, but none better than inside linebacker Alex Singleton.

Singleton finished the game with an unreal 19 total tackles, including a sack, and was all over the field making plays for the Broncos defense.

That’s the most tackles in a game by any player this season and most tackles by a player in a non-overtime game since 2023. Singleton continues to dominate and not only is he the leader in tackles this season, but he has 15 more than the next highest player, All-Pro Fred Warner.

His big performance was recognized by the NFL as he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. It’s Singleton’s first time receiving this award.

Singleton is the second Denver Broncos to be awarded AFC Defensive Player of the Week this season, joining Talanoa Hofanga, who earned the award for his two interception game, which included a pick six in the Week 3 win over the Rams.

The veteran linebacker has faced a lot of criticism throughout his career for inconsistent play at times. But this season, Singleton has been a tackling machine and a key part of the success this defense has had.

Singleton’s importance to this defense cannot be overstated. He is the quarterback on the defensive side of the ball with the green dot helmet, and is also a leader and captain for this team. He’s the type of player that may not have superstar status but is a difference maker that helps his team win games.

Singleton’s story is nothing but amazing. He played three quarters with a torn ACL in 2024 because he didn’t want to leave his teammates. Just over a year ago, he underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. Now, he has earned his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor.

Singleton is drawing eyes from across the NFL with his big performances week after week. He quickly turns his focus towards Kansas City and having another good game to help give his team a chance to beat their division rivals.