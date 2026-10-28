Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Joins NFL History With Stat Against Cardinals

After weeks of frustration from Broncos Country over Bo Nix and his offense, they finally looked more like the team that won 14 games last year against the Arizona Cardinals.

The offense wasn’t perfect and still has a lot of room to grow over the last 10 weeks of the season, but they took a big step forward in Arizona and that starts with Nix.

Nix had a lot of struggles to start the season, but he found a rhythm against the Cardinals and made some incredible highlight plays.

The third-year quarterback delivered impressive throws and showed off his connection with wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle, and Marvin Mims Jr. But his biggest play of the game was with his legs, where Nix climbed the pocket and took off with nothing but green ahead of him for a 62-yard touchdown run.

That run not only set a franchise record for longest touchdown run by a quarterback, surpassing Tim Tebow. But Nix also became just the 5th quarterback in NFL history to record a 50+ yard rushing and passing touchdown in the same game.

He joins Justin Fields, Lamar Jackson, Cam Newton, and Ace Parker as quarterbacks to achieve this stat. Now a part of some elite company.

Nix wasn’t the only player with a huge stat line against the Cardinals. Mims had a big catch and run that went for 47 yards, he also as always was a dangerous return man for the Broncos breaking big kickoff returns to put his offense in good positions.

As usual, the Broncos offense was the main talking point of the game, but this defense continues to deliver week after week.

Star pass rusher Nik Bonitto set a new career high with 13 quarterback pressures, which was also the most in the NFL since Nick Bosa in 2024. Zach Allen was also constantly in the backfield before leaving the game with an injury.

The Denver Broncos are looking to keep momentum rolling in their next game and get revenge against Kansas City in a battle for the top of the AFC West.