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Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Joins NFL History With Stat Against Cardinals

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Denver Broncos v Arizona Cardinals
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GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 25: Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

After weeks of frustration from Broncos Country over Bo Nix and his offense, they finally looked more like the team that won 14 games last year against the Arizona Cardinals.

The offense wasn’t perfect and still has a lot of room to grow over the last 10 weeks of the season, but they took a big step forward in Arizona and that starts with Nix.

Denver Broncos v Arizona Cardinals
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 25: Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos runs during the first quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Nix had a lot of struggles to start the season, but he found a rhythm against the Cardinals and made some incredible highlight plays.

The third-year quarterback delivered impressive throws and showed off his connection with wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle, and Marvin Mims Jr. But his biggest play of the game was with his legs, where Nix climbed the pocket and took off with nothing but green ahead of him for a 62-yard touchdown run.

Denver Broncos v Arizona Cardinals
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 25: Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos scores a touchdown after being hit by Kei’Trel Clark #13 of the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter of the game at State Farm Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

That run not only set a franchise record for longest touchdown run by a quarterback, surpassing Tim Tebow. But Nix also became just the 5th quarterback in NFL history to record a 50+ yard rushing and passing touchdown in the same game.

He joins Justin Fields, Lamar Jackson, Cam Newton, and Ace Parker as quarterbacks to achieve this stat. Now a part of some elite company.

Nix wasn’t the only player with a huge stat line against the Cardinals. Mims had a big catch and run that went for 47 yards, he also as always was a dangerous return man for the Broncos breaking big kickoff returns to put his offense in good positions.

Denver Broncos v Arizona Cardinals
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 25: Marvin Mims Jr. #19 of the Denver Broncos runs with the football after a reception against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter of the game at State Farm Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

As usual, the Broncos offense was the main talking point of the game, but this defense continues to deliver week after week.

Star pass rusher Nik Bonitto set a new career high with 13 quarterback pressures, which was also the most in the NFL since Nick Bosa in 2024. Zach Allen was also constantly in the backfield before leaving the game with an injury.

Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos - NFL 2025
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 04: Nik Bonitto #15 of the Denver Broncos acknowledges the crowd after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field At Mile High on January 04, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos are looking to keep momentum rolling in their next game and get revenge against Kansas City in a battle for the top of the AFC West.

Croix Green Croix Green is a contributor for Heavy Sports, and he will be a writer with a focus on College Basketball specifically. Croix graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s in Journalism with a concentration in Sports Journalism, and has been writing for over two years. He previously served as the Michigan State men’s soccer beat reporter for The State News, and also wrote multiple articles for the women’s team. Most recently, Croix has worked in the communications and media department for the USL2 and USLW team AFC Ann Arbor. More about Croix Green

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Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Joins NFL History With Stat Against Cardinals

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