Denver Broncos Take Back Control Over AFC West With Dramatic Win Over Kansas City Chiefs

The Denver Broncos, in the most dramatic of fashions, took commanding control of the division with a 28-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Denver loves a fourth quarter comeback and this win was one of their best. Their offense put it in the hands of their defense to get a stop and keep their lead.

A huge kick return from Emmitt Johnson out to the 44 yard line didn’t get things off to a great start, followed by a huge gain from Travis Kelce putting them in the red zone with control of the clock.

The Chiefs ran through the Broncos to the goal line where the ball popped out, playing with the emotions of all Kansas City and Denver fans, but Kenneth Walker was ruled down. An incomplete pass and a goal line stuff from the one-yard line left it all up to one play, 4th and goal from the one-yard line.

The Chiefs snapped it and scored, but flags flew, and the play was called off because of a false start on the offense. Five yards further back, the stakes are still the same.

Patrick Mahomes snapped the ball and was swarmed by the Denver pass rush, throwing a wild pass that one of his offensive linemen caught and rumbled down to the one before being tackled. Flags were flying everywhere, Mahomes was ruled down, the Broncos won.

It’s not often games in week eight have a playoff feel, but this was one of those games. Control of the AFC West division is up for grabs. Had the Chiefs won, they would’ve taken a three-game lead in the division over Denver.

But the Broncos weren’t ready to give up their title as defending AFC West champions so early in the season and the comeback kids struck again.

The Broncos started well, jumping out to a 3-0 lead, but as is usually the case, their offense came to a halt after multiple possessions and the Chiefs racked up big play after big play on the other side of the ball.

They trailed 17-13 at the half but would receive the kickoff with a chance to set the tone for the half. The third quarter took three possessions and all of them went three and out for the Broncos offense.

But as bad as the offense can be at times, they always seem to come alive in the fourth quarter and this game was no different. Trailing 24-13, the offense had to score points and Bo Nix led his team down the field, finishing the drive off with a touchdown on 4th and goal.

The defense struggled the next drive but was able to get a big sack and force a long field goal from a struggling kicker in poor conditions. Harrison Butker pulled the kick right and Denver took over near midfield.

The Broncos have had running back issues this season and are linked to a number of different players, but it seems like they found their answer. Nix led the offense out and on the first play, Jonah Coleman leaked out right and took the pass 51 yards inside the five. He punched it in on the next play.

Denver didn’t play well for most of the game, but they continued to find a way to win and make fourth quarter comebacks.

The Broncos are now top of the AFC West for the first time this season and get revenge for the week one loss.