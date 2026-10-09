Former Teammate Calls Out Bo Nix as Reason for ‘Tough’ Situation

The Denver Broncos shifted gears around quarterback Bo Nix, with head coach Sean Payton taking back play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Davis Webb.

Denver’s offense has largely been stuck in the mud to start this season. And while the slow start is not exactly out of character for Payton’s Broncos, the decision to pull the plug on Webb as a play-caller comes off as at least a mild surprise.

Former Broncos QB Ben DiNucci believes Payton is at least partly to blame, but so is Nix.

“Here’s my thoughts on what’s going on in Denver,” DiNucci said in a post on X on October 9, rattling off a list of items.

It’s a really weird way of SP saying the starting QB needs to play better

He isn’t / wasn’t going to bench Bo so naturally he takes back play calling duties to protect the QB

Sounds like he may have been a little too involved the first 4 weeks and it handicapped Davis… just a tough spot for Davis to be put in… have some faith in your young OC

Denver is notorious for starting slow, they have played 4 powerhouses lol

Do not be shocked if this offense looks the exact same Sunday

DiNucci lays out his argument simply, and he is hardly alone in pointing at least one finger at Nix, while sorting out what has led to the Broncos’ relatively slow start to the season. One key point is that Webb was not running a new offense.

“Bo Nix first 15 plays,” former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky, now an analyst for ESPN, posted on X on October 9, noting Nix had a 63.0 QBR in 2025 but is down to 21.9 in 2026.

The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen compared Nix to former No. 1 overall pick David Carr.

A poor plan by the Houston Texans hindered Carr’s career. The Texans were an expansion team during his rookie season. Carr took an NFL-record 76 sacks that season. And while he played 11 years in the NFL, he started four games after leaving the Texans in 2007.

“Nix is taking the Derek Carr arc in a better environment,” Nguyen posted on X on October 7, also laying out his argument in bullet points.

2nd year leap with debatable stats and too reliant on comebacks.

Check down Charlie accusations

Broken bone ends streak of team playing well

QB coach/friend becomes play caller next season and doesn’t play as well.

Bo Nix Gets Honest About Conservative Play

For his part, Nix downplayed his lack of rushing production as a function of seeing the field better. He also said he prefers to get the ball in the hands of his playmakers. Nix added that he tries to tune out the outside noise.

At the same time, Nix also admitted that balancing the risk-reward is the “hardest part” about playing the quarterback position due to the ramifications.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton downplayed concerns about Nix’s play.

He also said he would not air such grievances about his hand-picked franchise QB to the media. That only adds to the intrigue around the entire situation. Whether or not the change will have the desired impact remains the greatest unknown.