J.K. Dobbins Delivers Clear Message Amid Broncos’ Potential Change of Plans

Amid concerns that J.K. Dobbins could rock the boat, the Denver Broncos running back’s efforts to quell them.

Dobbins left the Broncos’ locker room following the win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7 without speaking to reporters. This was after rookie Jonah Coleman led the team with nine carries for 54 yards. That showing is viewed as a precursor to what is to come.

Dobbins had 23 yards and 1 touchdown on six carries.

On Thursday, he took umbrage over a question about whether he was concerned his role could shrink, asking for a rundown of his stats from the win over Arizona.

“If you go to the second half, I had that touchdown, which was 1 yard. And then, we were winning pretty good, right? Weren’t we?” Dobbins said on October 29, waiting for a response before continuing. “And everybody’s wanted me to play 17 games, correct? Correct?

“So can you take that into account before you start saying stuff like that?”

The veteran later conceded, “Now, if we’re losing and I’m not getting the carries, s***, I’m gonna be mad as f***. If sorry, excuse my language. But if we’re winning and it’s working, I just want to win. I just want to win. I’ve been in the playoffs plenty of times. I just want to win a Super Bowl. And so, I just want to win. So, whatever it takes to do that, that’s what it is.”

Dobbins said, “The coaches have a plan. This organization has a plan for me, and I’m always there to coach my young guys. I’ve said this from the beginning: RJ is my rookie. And then, we got another rookie in Jonah. I’m coaching them to make their plays, because I want to see them succeed, right? We were up by a lot. I want to win the game, and I also want to win in the playoffs and, eventually, get to the Super Bowl.

“You keep calling me a vet. I’m not old. I’m 27 years old. Not old. I’m not 30. Not even close to 30. So, let’s be smart about it [his health]. You know what I’m saying? And that’s what it was, I believe. I’m not sure. You guys might make something bigger than what it– but I’m just here to support my teammates. And I love my teammates, and I think they love me too.”

J.K. Dobbins Gets Honest About Slow Start to Second Season With Broncos

Dobbins is in Year 2 with the Broncos, and he had them positioned as a top-10 ground attack before a season-ending injury in Week 10 last season led to a 17th-place finish.

Through seven games this year, the Broncos rank 27th in rushing yards, and Dobbins has averaged 3.4 yards per carry, the second-lowest mark of his career. He vowed to improve his average, but he also tipped his cap to the opponents the Broncos have faced so far.

“I know you guys wanna bring up the numbers and me having a lower average than normal, because I’ve always had 5 yards per carry,” Dobbins said of his career pace dipping into the 4s after last weekend. “I just played 6 great defenses all in a row.

“The Seahawks coach, I was with him in Baltimore. So, he knows me well. The Chargers know me well. Jacksonville Jaguars, they wanted me in the offseason. You think they’re just gonna let me run it up their tails? No, and they have really good defenses.”

J.K. Dobbins ‘Still the Same Player’

Dobbins told the Broncos beat that they can “move on” from the numbers over the start of the season, insisting he has not lost anything in Year 7 of an injury-plagued career.

“Make whatever you want out of it, but I’m still the same player. I’m not old. I’m 27, right? And I’ll play most of the year at 27, and all my numbers are the same as far as metrics, and workouts and stuff. The same,” Dobbins said. “I think it’s blown out of proportion, which is okay. That’s what you got, and that’s you guys’ job. If you were boring, I wouldn’t want to listen to you either. So, but I–sadly–I don’t listen to you, because I’m not on the internet.”

Dobbins admitted to tweaking his hamstring in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He cited Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley playing through a similar issue in Week 7 to highlight the competitiveness of wanting to play through anything short of surgery. The Broncos will do whatever is best for the team, even if that means going away from Dobbins.