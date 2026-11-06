Broncos Running Back Name-Dropped Amid Jonathan Taylor Trade Update

The Denver Broncos backfield could look very different moving forward. However it more than likely will not be because of a Broncos trade for Jonathan Taylor. That is good news for current Broncos backs Jonah Coleman and J.K. Dobbins.

Coleman appeared to usurp Dobbins in Week 8, but time will tell.

The Broncos are among the teams with a rumored interest in Taylor. They are also among thosecurrently unwilling to meet the Colts’ asking price.

The big name out there remains Jonthan Taylor. And it’s still going to cost a lot to pry him from Indianapolis,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote on November 6. “My understanding is a first-round pick, or the equivalent in a Christian McCaffrey–level package (the 49ers sent 2023 second-, third- and fourth-round picks, and a 2024 fifth-rounder to the Panthers for McCaffrey in October 2023) would likely get it done, and the Colts haven’t gotten that price.

“The Giants, Broncos and Vikings have inquired, and discussed it, and it appears Denver and Minnesota might be a little less inclined to trade for Taylor now. Conversely, the indication I’ve gotten is that while the Giants aren’t offering what Indy wants, they are a serious suitor.”

Taylor has not confirmed nor denied asking for a trade.

However, intrigue about the Broncos and a possible trade persists. That is amid rumors and even seemingly cryptic comments from Taylor and his wife.

The Colts undercut their stance of not being in fire-sale-mode. They accepted seemingly below-market deals for DeForest Buckner and Quenton Nelson. That has led to a belief that many teams are willing to wait the situation out.

The Broncos are, notably, a team at least one analyst believes should keep their powder dry.

“You could make a case that the Broncos are in win-now mode, given that they field the league’s oldest roster and sent a first-round pick to the Dolphins in the offseason to acquire Jaylen Waddle,” ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote on November 5.

“At the same time, you could argue that the Broncos should hold on to their picks to help refresh their roster with young talent next season.”

Even if the Broncos did make a trade, a move for Taylor might not fix what has hindered them.

Barnwell argued that “quarterback play” has been their “biggest issue,” adding, “As Bo Nix has shown some signs of improvement in recent weeks, nobody Denver could add at the deadline is likely to be an upgrade on its existing signal-caller. An explosive tight end would be a worthwhile addition, but there’s not really a realistic trade candidate on the market.”

The sudden expectation and suggestions to hold off on a trade for Taylor bodes well for the current Broncos roster. That includes Dobbins. His future with the Broncos had been in question amid Coleman’s apparent breakout.

“J.K. Dobbins’s name was raised in some trade talks, as Broncos rookie RB Jonah Coleman broke out, but it’s less likely now that RJ Harvey is hurt, Breer wrote.

Given the Coleman and Dobbins have also battled issues, the Broncos would be wise to hold.