NFL Could Punish Multiple Players After Denver Broncos Game

The Denver Broncos’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs will receive additional scrutiny, and it could lead to the NFL punishing Eyioma Uwazurike, among others.

During the first quarter, on a first-and-10 play from the Chiefs 46-yard line, Uwazurike combined with teammate and Broncos nickelback Ja’Quan McMillian on a tackle of KC’s Kenneth Walker, who gained 4 yards.

Officials flagged Uwazurike for a face mask.

That gave the Chiefs 15 yards and a fresh set of downs on a drive that ended with Patrick Mahomes finding Rashee Rice for a touchdown.

It could lead to a fine for Uwazurike. The NFL lists first-time fines for face mask penalties at up to $11,941. A second offense can incur a $17,911 fine. If the NFL fines Uwazurike for the infraction, it will be his first of the season.

The NFL does not always fine players for penalties that are on the list of fineable offenses.

Moreover, first-time fines are often reduced from the listed amount. They also frequently fine players for infractions that were not called during games.

Three Chiefs Players Facing Additional Discipline Like Broncos’ Eyioma Uwazurike

The good news for Sean Payton and the Broncos is that Uwazurike was the only player called for an infraction that could draw a fine.

The NFL could also go after multiple Chiefs players, though.

In the first quarter, Bo Nix completed a pass to fullback Adam Prentice on second-and-5 from midfield. They gained 10 yards on the play, and officials flagged Chiefs linebacker Jack Cochrane for unnecessary roughness.

That gave the Chiefs an additional 15 yards, and Cochrane could face a fine up to $23,882 for a first offense of illegal use of the helmet. Second offenses can cost $47,762.

However, CBS Sports’ J.J. Watt believes the call could also have gone against Prentice.

“They could call it on the offense, they could call that on the defense. That’s two guys lowering their shoulder,” Watt said in reaction to the call. “Obviously, their head comes along with it. But I don’t know how you call that on one, and not the other.”

Broadcast partner Jim Nantz said that he agreed, adding intrigue around what the NFL ultimately decides on the matter.

In the second quarter, officials flagged Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill for a face mask.

His came during a first-and-10 from the Broncos 44, when Nix found running back Jonah Coleman for a loss of 1 yard. Tranquill made the stop, but he did so with the aid of a hand on Coleman’s facemask.

Tranquill now faces the same potential additional discipline as Uwazurike, and there could be one more Chiefs player in store for bad news this week.

The final infraction that was called which could draw a fine occurred in the fourth quarter.

On a first-and-10 from the Broncos 45-yard line, Nick connected with tight end Adam Trautman for a 22-yard gain. Chamarri Conner made the stop, but officials flagged Alohi Gilman for his tussle with Marvin Mims Jr.

If the NFL deems Gilman’s actions rose to the level of “striking,” he could face a fine up to $12,537 for his first offense ($18,507 for second offenses).