Broncos Will ‘Do Everything in Their Power’ for RB Trade: Report

The Denver Broncos may have just gotten what seemed like a breakout performance from rookie running back Jonah Coleman in a 28-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8 — but it’s important to remember that all of this is relative.

According to DNVR’s Zac Stevens, the Broncos are still very much going after Indianapolis Colts running back and NFL All-Pro Jonathan Taylor, no matter how great Coleman looked on Sunday.

“I believe the Broncos are going to do everything in their power to trade for Jonathan Taylor,” Stevens said on Sunday night. “This could happen at any moment. You might not want to go to sleep Broncos Country. The Broncos are going to try to pull this trade off, from my understanding. They want Jonathan Taylor now.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport previously named the Broncos as one of the teams circling a trade for Taylor.

Schefter and Rapoport reported that the Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, and Minnesota Vikings are chasing Taylor. The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones added the New York Giants to the list of “possible suitors.”

“The Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Vikings are among the teams that have pondered, or are expected to consider, the possibility of a trade for the star running back, according to sources,” Schefter and Rapoport wrote on October 25.

The price for Taylor, reportedly, is similar to what the San Francisco 49ers gave up when they obtained running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in 2022 — a 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th-round pick.

Jonathan Taylor: Elite RB on Terrible Team

Taylor, 5-foot-10 and 226 pounds, has toiled as one of the NFL’s elite running backs on one of the league’s worst teams and worst-run franchises since the Colts drafted him in the 2nd round (No. 41 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft after a record-setting career at Wisconsin.

As a rookie, Taylor rushed for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns in 15 games before leading the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2021 with 1,851 yards and 18 touchdowns.

After two injury-riddled seasons in 2022 and 2023, Taylor bounced back in a big way, rushing for 1,431 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024 and 1,585 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in 2025.