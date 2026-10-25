Broncos Give Injury Update on CB Pat Surtain for Cardinals Game

The Denver Broncos will have to get through another week without arguably the NFL’s best defensive player.

“Broncos star CB Pat Surtain II, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, is unlikely to play today, a source says,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning. “But there’s a good chance he’s back next week.

The 4-2 Broncos travel to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Week 7.

They’ve also, somehow, seen a lot of success when they’ve been forced to play without Surtain, the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

“Statistical oddity: Broncos are 6-0 the past three years in games when All Pro CB Pat Surtain II doesn’t play,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account. “Speaks to team’s defensive depth, especially at corner. And speaks to the occasional oddity.”

PS2 Injured in Week 4 Loss to San Francisco 49ers

Both Surtain and fellow starting outside cornerback Riley Moss were injured in Week 4’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Surtain suffered what appeared to be a non-contact injury and needed multiple people to help him off the field and into the locker room shortly before halftime.

“Both Broncos starting CBs — Patrick Surtain and Riley Moss — are OUT for the rest of the game,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account on October 4.

Broncos’ Defense Receives Big Boost From Cooper

The Broncos’ defense will get a big boost in Week 7 against the Cardinals with the return of $60 million edge rusher Jonathon Cooper, who missed the first 6 games of the regular season on the NFL commissioner’s exempt list after a pair of offseason arrests.

Cooper is still facing a trial for felony domestic violence.

“Playing in the NFL and representing the Denver Broncos is a privilege I do not take for granted,” Cooper wrote on Instagram after news of his reinstatement broke. “I’m grateful to ownership, my teammates, coaches and everyone in the organization for their support as well as Commissioner Goodell and the league for the opportunity to return. Over the last several months, I’ve spent a lot of time working to better myself. That work will continue. My focus is on being the best person, father, teammate and member of this community I can be. I will show that commitment through my actions every day. Praise God – thank you Jesus.”