Denver Broncos React as Former Starter Announces Major Career News

This is the end of the road in the NFL for 15-year veteran and former Denver Broncos starting safety Kareem Jackson.

“Orange & Blue, always,” the Broncos posted on X on October 14, officially announcing that “@ReemBoi25, who played in Denver from 2019-23, officially chose to retire as a member of the Broncos today.

“Congrats, K-Jack!”

“Foreva Legend My Dawg!” Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II said in the comments of the Instagram post from the team, which Jackson shared.

Former Broncos safety Justin Simmons said, “MY BROTHA!!! LEGEND.”

Notably, Jackson did not begin his career with the Broncos. He signed on as a free agent during the 2019 offseason. Jackson, 38, was originally a first-round pick, taken 20th overall by the Houston Texans in the 2010 draft.

The 5-foot-10, 196-pound defensive back spent the first nine seasons with Houston before making his move.

He only played for one other organization, the Buffalo Bills, during the 2024 season.

Ex-Broncos DB Kareem Jackson Announces Retirement

Jackson started 193 of his 205 appearances in the NFL. He has 958 total tackles, 22 interceptions, 7 forced fumbles, 7 recoveries, 4 defensive touchdowns, and 3.0 sacks.

Jackson started all 69 of the games that he played in with the Broncos. He had 393 combined stops, 6 INTs, 4 recoveries, 1 FF, and 1.0 sacks. He also lived up to his pre-draft billing as a smart and versatile player.

“Jackson has an excellent combination of size and athleticism for the position. He is a very confident defender that will play tight to his opponent in both man and zone coverage schemes. Jackson shows great foot quickness burst and speed to stay with top receivers,” NFL.com wrote before the 2010 draft.

“An instinctive player that is quick to anticipate and jump routes as plays unfold. He is a competitive player but is inconsistent to as a run support defender. Jackson needs to rap up ball carriers better on the perimeter as well as corralling receivers in the open field. Kareem Jackson is an excellent football player that won’t last long on the first day of the 2010 draft if his shoulder checks out.”

Jackson proved himself to be all of that and then some, as talent alone can only extend a player’s career for so long. That is especially true in the NFL, where career are already brief on average, when players get into their mid-to-late 30s like Jackson.