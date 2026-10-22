Denver Broncos Spark New Concerns About Jaylen Waddle

The Denver Broncos could have a Jaylen Waddle problem

The Broncos announced their first injury report of Week 7 before facing the Arizona Cardinals, and–to the surprise of many–Waddle was among the various names on the list, participating on a “limited basis” due to a “chest” issue.

“Jaylen Waddle popped up on the injury report as limited with a chest injury,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens posted on X in reaction to the news.

The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider called Waddle’s situation “one to watch.”

The Broncos are tracking toward having both starting cornerbacks in the lineup for the first time since Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers.

It also comes as no surprise that Jonah Elliss [ankle], Talanoa Hufanga [ankle], or Tyler Badie [thumb] all missed practice. Hufanga has been out since Week 5 against Los Angeles Chargers, while Badie and Elliss both got hurt in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Waddle’s nebulous status takes some of the excitement of Jonah Coleman’s return.

Broncos Legend Shannon Sharpe Sends Message About Jaylen Waddle

A recent message from Broncos legend and two-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe underscores Waddle’s current situation in Denver.

“Waddle is wide open [facepalm emojis],” Sharpe posted on X on October 15.

Waddle, whom the Broncos traded their 2026 first-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for this offseason, finished the win over the Seahawks with four receptions for 24 yards on seven targets. He has a 22-228-1 line for the season.

It is not a matter of the speedy former first-round draft pick failing to find openings in the defense. Nor is it a function of the Broncos’ offense.

Per Pro Football Network, Waddle leads the NFL in average separation among qualifiers.

The Broncos’ passing attack has struggled. A lack of explosive plays could also help explain their struggles in the run game. The best way to find out is to involve Waddle even more. They were expected to take better advantage of his game-changing speed.

Statistically, Waddle is tracking towards his worst season in many regards. That includes receptions, receiving yards, and catch rate, per Pro Football Reference.